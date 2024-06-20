NOCCA Foundation Names Adonis Rose As Its Next Executive Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The NOCCA Foundation has hired acclaimed musician Adonis Rose as its next executive director. The Foundation's board announced Mr. Rose's selection following a months-long national search, which attracted applicants from across the country. His first day in the role will be July 1, 2024.

The NOCCA Foundation is the nonprofit partner of the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA), which opened in 1974 and today offers tuition-free arts training to students across the state of Louisiana. Mr. Rose is a NOCCA alumnus, having graduated from the school's Jazz department.

"I cannot tell you how excited I am to return to NOCCA in this new role," said Mr. Rose. "I began as a student, visited often as a guest artist, and will now head the nonprofit organization that gives NOCCA's talented students and their dedicated teachers the support they need to excel in their work."

Since NOCCA's founding 50 years ago, the NOCCA Foundation has managed a range of initiatives to enhance NOCCA's educational environment. The Foundation's Student Support program helps NOCCA's young artists pay for art supplies, summer training at programs across the country, ACT prep courses, and college application fees. The Foundation also oversees a vast Artists-in-Residence program, arts workshops for the community, and capital campaigns to improve and expand the NOCCA campus.

The Foundation's board president, NOCCA alum Shanekah Johnson, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Adonis to this leadership position. He understands what makes NOCCA special, and we know he will help strengthen NOCCA's position as one of America's most vibrant and important schools for young artists."

NOCCA's president and CEO, Silas Cooper, is equally excited about Rose's appointment. "Adonis has been a member of the NOCCA community for many years. He is an outstanding artist and a strong leader, and I am certain that he'll be a great champion of NOCCA. I look forward to working together."

Mr. Rose will take over the Foundation's reins from Sally Perry, who is retiring after 25 years as executive director. "I am thrilled to see Adonis in this role. He's a native New Orleanian, a celebrated artist, and an inspiring leader. I can't wait to see what he accomplishes!" said Perry.

With Mr. Rose leading the organization's staff and Ms. Johnson leading its board, the Foundation will have NOCCA alumni in its two most visible positions. A third NOCCA alumnus, Gary Solomon Jr., serves as the president of NOCCA's own board of directors.

