Lafayette Ballet Theatre's THE NUTCRACKER Goes Virtual For 2020

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Lafayette Ballet Theatre's 20th Production of the Nutcracker will be streamed virtually on Saturday, December 19th, and Sunday, December 20th. There will be no in-person performances this year.

The theatre is offering a special VIP ticket option.

The VIP package includes a ticket to the Nutcracker performance of your choice, plus bonus content prior to the show that includes a peek backstage with the crew and dancers warming up, conversations with the stars conducted by cast member Billy Walker, signed pointe shoe from our Sugar Plum Fairy - Abby Jayne DeAngelo (Pacific Northwest Ballet), Kelli Kaufman original Nutcracker painting ornament, 5x7 Earl Paddock original Nutcracker drawing signed by all LBT & guest artists, a keep-sake 20th anniversary playbill/program (all virtual program, these will be the only printed programs), never before offered 5x7 photo of the entire 2020 cast (Allen Breaux Studios), and Land of the Sweets treats curtesy of Bonne Vie Macarons (includes an individually boxed vanilla-almond French macaron with dipped sprinkles in Nutcracker colors, a specialty vanilla-bean buttercream recipe and a festive holiday sprinkle medley for topping your desserts this season).

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://lafayetteballettheatre.ticketspice.com/the-nutcracker.

