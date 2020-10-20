Junebug Productions to Discuss Your Right to Vote with Power Coalition

Tune in at 7pm tonight.

Today at 7:00 p.m., Stephanie Mckee-Anderson, Executive Artistic Director of Junebug Productions, a 40-year-old local and national leader in Performing Arts, will go live on Instagram with the Executive Director of the Power Coalition of Equity and Justice, Ashley Shelton, to discuss the importance of voting and the organization's work to ensure that Louisianians are equipped with the information that they need to exercise their right to vote.

The event is a part of Junebug Productions' nonpartisan voter education campaign, "Rise and Take Your Stand". The goal of the "Rise and Take Your Stand" campaign is to encourage African Americans to vote during the 2020 United States presidential election and elections to come.

DETAILS:

WHO:

Stephanie Mckee-Anderson, Executive Artistic Director of Junebug Productions

Ashley Shelton, Executive Director of Power Coalition of Equity and Justice

WHAT: "Rise and Take Your Stand" Instagram Live

WHEN: Tuesday, October 20 at 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: @Junebugnola Instagram Account

