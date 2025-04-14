Bon Bon Vivant Headline Lagniappe Stage at New Orleans Jazz Fest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bon Bon Vivant (BBV), the genre bending New Orleans-based indie collective, will headline the Laniappe Stage at The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Friday, May 2.

The Lagniappe Stage at Jazz Fest is described as a potpourri of sound, which aptly represents Bon Bon Vivant. Led by songwriter/front-woman Abigail Cosio and saxophonist/vocalist Jeremy Kelley, Bon Bon Vivant’s musical identity is freewheeling and bold, pulling liberally from the storytelling of classic Americana, the edge of indie rock, and the unshakable groove of New Orleans. They regularly deliver thrilling performances, transforming venues into communal gatherings where revelry and reflection can coexist.

“The power of playing live is the power of human connection,” Cosio notes. “It’s like painting in a cave until you get in front of an audience.”

Earlier this year, the band released a new song “Sin Eater (Live at the Salem Grand Theater)” with accompanying video that captures the spirit of revelry and celebration of life in their live performances.”We have presented a macabre love song with the concept of the Sin Eater, taking on the weight of another’s burden,” says Abigail Cosio. Cosio illiterates the calling to go into dark depths with unflinching dedication for someone you love. “I’ll be your sin eater.”

BBV honors this “Bon Vivant” philosophy and the city where they live, New Orleans, with woven stories and a dynamic rhythm section. The band experiments with high energy dance music and dark, sensual melodies with lyrics like "start living now while you've got living left.” This music lives in the duality of enjoying the light because the darkness is always near!

Bon Bon Vivant are on tour throughout the spring and summer. And additional new music and videos are on the horizon. Visit https://www.bbvband.com/ for more information.

Bon Bon Vivant has been playing music together since 2013, formed in the French Quarter of New Orleans. Locally, BBV is one of the highlighted acts in the New Orleans music scene, Awarded Best Emerging Artist of 2018 by Off Beat Magazine. BBV plays regularly in New Orleans with appearances at French Quarter Fest, Jazz Fest, Bayou Boogaloo and tours regularly spreading the gospel of connectivity, reverence and revelry with their infectious live shows.

