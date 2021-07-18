Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season Lineup

After a season of restrictions and multiple "pivots" to virtual programming, Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre will return to a season of live and on-stage performances this year. This season promises to be an even more momentous one now that the dancers can return to their home stage for large productions such as The Nutcracker - A Tale from the Bayou.

The newly renovated River Center Theatre for the Performing Arts boasts many new upgrades and comforts and the dancers will once again be able to fully stretch their legs in two performances there.

The three mainstage performances are scheduled and are sure to please! Tickets can be purchased individually or in two package options. The Full season includes all three performances or you can choose the Storybook season, which includes The Nutcracker - A Tale from the Bayou and Rapunzel. Both choices save you 10-15% off of the individual ticket prices, ensure that you have prime seating (guaranteed until 10/1/21), and complementary ticket mailing and replacement if lost.

Learn more at https://batonrougeballet.org/season-directory/.

Check out the full lineup below!

Philadanco!

October 17, 2021

2:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Manship Theatre at the Shaw Center for the Arts

Tickets available with full season purchase or individually through the Manship Theatre box office and at 225-344-0334.

The Nutcracker - A Tale from the Bayou

December 18-19, 2021

2:00 and 6:00 p.m. each day

River Center Theatre for the Performing Arts (clear bag policy in effect for this venue)

Tickets with season ticket purchase or individually through Ticketmaster.com, at 225-766-8379, and at the River Center box office.

Rapunzel

March 26-27, 2022

2:00 p.m. both days

River Center Theatre for the Performing Arts (clear bag policy in effect for this venue)

Tickets with season ticket purchase or individually through Ticketmaster.com, at 225-766-8379, and the River Center Box Office.