Audra McDonald Will Join Seth Rudetsky for Broadway @ NOCCA series

Producer Mark Cortale has announced that Audra McDonald will return to his acclaimed Broadway @ NOCCA series with Sirius XM Radio star Seth Rudetsky as music director and host, on December 14 at 8:00 pm. Historic six-time Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald has thrilled audiences in starring roles on Broadway in The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess, Carousel and Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, on television in The Good Wife and NBC's live telecast of The Sound of Music. She will be joined by special guest, husband and fellow-Broadway star Will Swenson.

The unique format of the series that differentiates it from any other is a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. The result is spontaneous evenings of show-stopping songs and hilarity. Broadway @ NOCCA is sponsored by J Hospitality and Development. All proceeds from the 2019-20 Broadway @ NOCCA series will benefit The NOCCA Institute. For tickets and information, please visit www.broadwaynola.com or call 800-838-3006.

In a four-star review of this show's premiere at New York City's famed Town Hall theatre, New York Stage Review said: "Each and every song was beyond wonderful; I mean, McDonald turned 'Cornet Man'-a minor song from Funny Girl-into a veritable art song."

Next up in the 2019-20 Broadway @ NOCCA season will be Liz Callaway, Tony nominee for Baby and star of Cats and Miss Saigon on Broadway as well as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney's animated Aladdin series of films, making her NOLA series debut joined by special guest, New Orlean's own Bryan Batt, on January 11.





