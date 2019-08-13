9 TO 5 The Musical Opens Rivertown Theaters' 8th Season
Rivertown Theaters kicks off what promises to be a delightfully diverse season of shows, starting with the musical adaptation of one of the '80s all-time favorite and still timely comedy movies, 9 to 5, running from September 13 - 29.
"Tumble out of bed and stumble to the kitchen"... or the theater for the pop culture phenomenon that is 9 to 5...live on stage! With music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, Rivertown Theaters brings you the musical based on the seminal hit movie. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can't she? Rated PG-13
CAST:
- VIOLET NEWSTEAD - Megan Harms
- DORALEE RHODES - Emily Bagwill
- JUDY BERNLY - Meghan Kessel
- FRANKLIN HART, JR. - Ken Goode
- ROZ KEITH - Chrissy Bowen
- JOE - Ryan Nocito
- DWAYNE - Michael Hinson
- JOSH - Austin Anderson
- MISSY / ENSEMBLE - Carrie Black
- MARIA DELGADO - Carli Collis
- DICK - Frank Von Hoven
- KATHY - Kayln Hepting
- MARGARET - Allee Peck
- BOB ENRIGHT - John Detty
- RUSSELL TINSWORTHY - Richard "Doc" Whitney
- ENSEMBLE: Addison Hinson, Darren Hayes, Abbey Murell, Cameron Hahne, Katie Peck, Renee Gaubert, Laurie Reinagel, Lara Jean Taylor, Rebecca Carleton, Bridget Zewe, Camille Von Hoven
CREATIVE TEAM:
- Director - Gary Rucker
- Assistant Director - Bryce Slocumb, Rachel Morris
- Musical Director - Frank Von Hoven
- Choreographer - Frannie Buchtel
- Choreo Assistant - Kate Hecker
- Set Design - Ron Goldberg
- Lighting Design - Stephen Thurber
- Props - Jessica Detty
- Costume Design - Kaleb Babb
- Wigs - Laurin Hart
To purchase, please call the Box Office: (504) 461-9475 or (504) 468-7221 or visit www.RivertownTheaters.com
Location: Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts is located at 325 Minor St. in the heart of Kenner's historic Rivertown district. Plenty of free parking is available on the streets around the theater.