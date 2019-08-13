9 TO 5 The Musical Opens Rivertown Theaters' 8th Season

Rivertown Theaters kicks off what promises to be a delightfully diverse season of shows, starting with the musical adaptation of one of the '80s all-time favorite and still timely comedy movies, 9 to 5, running from September 13 - 29.

"Tumble out of bed and stumble to the kitchen"... or the theater for the pop culture phenomenon that is 9 to 5...live on stage! With music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, Rivertown Theaters brings you the musical based on the seminal hit movie. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can't she? Rated PG-13

CAST:

VIOLET NEWSTEAD - Megan Harms

DORALEE RHODES - Emily Bagwill

JUDY BERNLY - Meghan Kessel

FRANKLIN HART, JR. - Ken Goode

ROZ KEITH - Chrissy Bowen

JOE - Ryan Nocito

DWAYNE - Michael Hinson

JOSH - Austin Anderson

MISSY / ENSEMBLE - Carrie Black

MARIA DELGADO - Carli Collis

DICK - Frank Von Hoven

KATHY - Kayln Hepting

MARGARET - Allee Peck

BOB ENRIGHT - John Detty

RUSSELL TINSWORTHY - Richard "Doc" Whitney

ENSEMBLE: Addison Hinson, Darren Hayes, Abbey Murell, Cameron Hahne, Katie Peck, Renee Gaubert, Laurie Reinagel, Lara Jean Taylor, Rebecca Carleton, Bridget Zewe, Camille Von Hoven

CREATIVE TEAM:

Director - Gary Rucker

Assistant Director - Bryce Slocumb, Rachel Morris

Musical Director - Frank Von Hoven

Choreographer - Frannie Buchtel

Choreo Assistant - Kate Hecker

Set Design - Ron Goldberg

Lighting Design - Stephen Thurber

Props - Jessica Detty

Costume Design - Kaleb Babb

Wigs - Laurin Hart

To purchase, please call the Box Office: (504) 461-9475 or (504) 468-7221 or visit www.RivertownTheaters.com

Location: Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts is located at 325 Minor St. in the heart of Kenner's historic Rivertown district. Plenty of free parking is available on the streets around the theater.





