Youth Film Festival Makes History In New Jersey

History was made in central New Jersey during the 2nd Annual Just Be You Performing Arts Youth Film Festival held on Friday, August 29, 2019, at the Rahway Public Library in Rahway, New Jersey. Kids and families enjoyed a free film festival that was completely developed by the youth, for the youth, and featuring the youth.

"To see the smiles on the faces of those kids was the greatest reward. We wanted to create an environment of youth empowerment. To show kids how valuable their creative talents are. I truly believe we accomplished that at the festival. There is no other film festival devoted one hundred percent to the youth in central New Jersey. We are honored and grateful for this historical moment," said Mahogany Reynolds, festival Founder and Executive Director.

Over thirty films; created by youth filmmakers, were screened during the even. Films were showcased in the categories of: animation, documentary, feature, live action, music video, photography, and dance video. The submission process for the festival began in the winter of 2018 and ended in the spring of 2019. Reynolds received submissions from children all around the world.

A special emphasis was placed on youth filmmakers in New Jersey. One such student filmmaker is, Yazemin Yilmaz, who received two awards during the festival. A student of Middletown High School, in Middletown, New Jersey, Yilmaz is the recipient of the festival's Best Documentary Youth Made award, for her heartfelt film "Beyond Dreams". She also received the festival's Best New Jersey Dance Video award, for her uniquely choreographed film "Pieces of Mosaic".

On the date of the festival, Yilmaz was away going on college tours. But her teacher, Christopher Cullen, the TV/Film teacher at Middletown High School, attended the festival, and accepted her awards.

"I am so happy for my student. I am also very thankful for Just Be You Film Festival. There is nothing like this in New Jersey. Other film festivals may have a youth element to them, but this festival is totally about the kids. It's great for them to have this rare opportunity where they are the primary focus. I truly enjoyed myself," said Cullen.

In addition to the youth filmmakers honored during the festival adult filmmakers also received recognition. Reynolds held a strict standard for the submission process for adult filmmakers. The film had to focus on a youth driven topic, void of gun violence, drugs, or profanity; and feature youth actors in the lead roles. One such film not only meet these requirements, but exceeded Reynolds' expectations. The children's comedy series "CHI-nanigans" by filmmaker, Jil Ross, of Chicago, Illinois.

Ross traveled from Chicago to attend the festival. Four episodes from her series were screened during the event. Three of those episodes were in ASL (American Sign Language) for children with hearing disabilities. Another unique feature of the Just Be You Film Festival. Ross is the recipient of the festival's Best Short Film Adult Division award.

"I had a wonderful time. This was well worth the trip from Chicago. To see the high caliber of films created by these young filmmakers was amazing. The festival was centrally located and easily accessible. The event was well attended and enjoyable. Good time had by all. It was an honor to be a part of this festival," said Ross.

Thanks to the generosity of sponsors and individual donations made by supporters of the event Reynolds was able to make the festival free for children. In addition to the variety of films showcased at the festival, she provided snacks and refreshments, plus live entertainment for the children and their families to enjoy.

"It was important to me that parents could afford to bring the entire family to this youth driven festival. I felt honored to be in a position, thanks to sponsors and supporters, to serve the community in this way. Our vision is to extend the festival into a two-day event in 2020. Plus, keep it free for kids," said Reynolds, actress, mother, and Founder/Executive Director of Just Be You Performing Arts. A mentoring and enrichment organization she launched in 2013.

Season three of the Just Be You Performing Arts Youth Film Festival is offering an exclusive early submission for New Jersey youth filmmakers. All films must be created by a New Jersey youth filmmaker, or an adult New Jersey filmmaker, in order to be considered. Complete details and film submission guidelines can be found on their website: www.justbeyoufestival.com.





