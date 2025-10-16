World Premiere Of THE DROP OFF Comes to NJ Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Jersey Repertory Company will present the world premiere of The Drop Off, a powerful new comic-drama by James Anthony Tyler, recipient of the 3rd Annual Horton Foote Playwriting Award. Directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, performances will run October 30 through November 23, 2025, and opening night will be celebrated on November 1 at 7 PM at NJRep's in Long Branch, NJ.

Set in Las Vegas, Nevada, the play follows Allain as she drops her mother, Delphina, at an assisted living facility. When Delphina refuses to stay, long-buried memories of loss, broken dreams, and an impending eviction surface in ways that threaten to unravel their bond forever. Funny, heartwarming, and ultimately touching, The Drop Off is a moving exploration of how best to care for our loved ones while also learning to care for ourselves.

“NJ Rep has always championed stories that speak directly to the heart of our audiences. James Anthony Tyler's The Drop Off does just that—it's honest, funny, and deeply humane. This play wrestles with questions we all face about family, sacrifice, and love. I can't wait for our audiences to experience the beauty and truth of this production.” — Suzanne Barabas, Artistic Director, NJ Rep

The cast includes Harmony Harris (The Future is Female – New Perspectives Theatre; “Emerging Artist Award,” NY Theatre Barn), Chantal Jean-Pierre (Fairview – Berkeley Rep; Antony and Cleopatra – Cincinnati Shakespeare), Joyce Sylvester (US Tour: For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When The Rainbow Is Enuf) and Niambi (Purlie! – Encore Award Winner; Mama, I Want to Sing – Heckscher Theater).

The creative team includes Jessica Parks (set design), Jill Nagle (lighting design), Nicole Jescinth Smith (costume design), Nick Simone (sound design), Brian Snyder (technical director), Kristin Pfeifer (production stage manager), and Ian Duhart (assistant stage manager).