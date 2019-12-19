World-Premiere Adaptation of MIDWIVES Kicks Off 2020 At George Street Playhouse

New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian will bring his world-premiere stage adaptation of his novel Midwives to George Street Playhouse next month and kick off 2020 in George Street's new home at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.

The novel, which has sold more than 2 million copies since its publication, was an early selection of Oprah's Book Club and was previously adapted into an award-nominated film.

"Midwives, based on the bestselling novel, makes a powerful and compelling new play," George Street Artistic Director David Saint, who is helming this new production, said. "It's a fantastic page-turner. It's a gripping thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish."

When a major snowstorm breaks out during a routine at-home birth, cutting off all communication with the outside world, midwife Sibyl Danforth makes the impossible decision to perform a makeshift cesarean section and save the life of a baby. But when the blizzard clears and questions arise, Sibyl must then face a jury and answer for what really occurred that icy Vermont night.

"This has been one of the absolute most wonderful experiences in my professional life," Bohjalian said. "It is such a privilege to see Midwives brought to life at George Street Playhouse with this cast, this crew, and this remarkable director."

Chris Bohjalian is a #1 New York Times bestselling author of 21 books, which have been translated into 35 languages and three times become movies. His most recent novel, The Flight Attendant, debuted as a New York Times, USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Publishers Weekly, and national Indiebound bestseller and is currently being filmed for an HBO Max limited series.

This world-premiere production of Midwives will star award-winning playwright and actress Ellen McLaughlin, who originated the part of the Angel in Tony Kushner's Angels in America and appeared in every production from its earliest workshops to Broadway, in the role of Sibyl Danforth.

McLaughlin is a Drama Desk Award-nominated playwright known for new adaptations of Lysistrata, The Trojan Women, and more. Her work has been produced by The Public Theater, The National Actors' Theater, and others both nationally and internationally.

She is joined in Midwives by GSP favorite John Bolger, who previously appeared opposite her in George Street Playhouse's production of Outside Mullingar. Bolger most recently appeared in last season's The Trial of Donna Caine.

Rounding out the cast are Molly Carden (Emotional Creature at Signature Theater); Michael Cullen (King Liz at Second Stage Theater and The Trial of Donna Caine at George Street Playhouse); Grace Experience (Chris Bohjalian's Grounded at 59E59); Ryan George (Othello at Alchemical Theater Laboratory and The Trial of Donna Caine at George Street Playhouse); Monique Robinson (Fairview at the Berkeley Repertory Theater); Armand Schultz (Broadway's Frost/Nixon, The Herbal Bed, A View From the Bridge, and The Secret Rapture); and Lee Sellars (A Time to Kill, West Side Story, and Talk Radio on Broadway; House of Cards and Luke Cage on Netflix)

Midwives will feature set design by Shoko Kambara; lighting design by David Lander; sound design by Scott Killian; costume design by Lisa Zinni; and stage management by Samantha Flint. Casting by McCorkle Casting, Ltd.

This world-premiere is George Street Playhouse's book club selection for 2019/20, offering patrons the opportunity to read the novel, see the play, and then discuss the show with a member of the George Street team.

