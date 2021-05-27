Women@NJPAC Launches New Virtual Series, Women LEADERS @ WORK

What new ideas and fresh perspectives do women bring to boardrooms? A trio of leading women executives will offer their insights into the value women offer as corporate leaders on Wednesday, June 2 at 12PM, at Women in the Boardroom, the first entry in Women Leaders @ Work, an exciting new series of live, interactive virtual events offered by Women@NJPAC.



Women@NJPAC, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center's advocacy and fundraising organization, is launching these online gatherings for businesswomen as an expansion of its already robust calendar of events that allow its members to learn, network and celebrate the power of the arts.



"Women@NJPAC has always provided a space for women to connect. We're excited to evolve our community through this new series, which is focused on convening the preeminent women in business in our region to provide inspiration and practical advice for women at all stages of their careers," says Sarah Rosen, Managing Director of Women@NJPAC. The group boasts more than 2,500 members from across New Jersey, drawn together to support the Arts Center and advance positive change in their communities.



"The phenomenal leaders who make up Women@NJPAC are philanthropists, artists and activists - but many of them, like me, are also executives or entrepreneurs. We wanted to create a forum where we could talk about our careers, our goals and the unique viewpoints we bring to uplift and empower women," says Faith Taylor, President of Women@NJPAC - and the Environmental Social Governance Leader at Tesla.



Executive Women of New Jersey is a co-sponsor of the series, which will include two events a year.



"EWNJ is excited to sponsor these important and needed conversations. Women continue to be severely underrepresented on corporate boards in New Jersey and nationally. Working women were also disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. These issues are interrelated. The good news is that we're in a pivotal moment where we have the opportunity to reimagine equity in the workplace. This series is about spotlighting the need for gender equity in corporate leadership and the opportunities to achieve it," explained Anna María Tejada, President of EWNJ.



Panelists at the inaugural event will include Sheila Penrose, a member of both the McDonald's and Jones Lang LaSalle Boards; Sharon C. Taylor, a member of the HireVue and New Jersey Resources Boards; and Michellene Davis, board director of CMC Energy. PwC's Governance Insight Center's Leah Malone will moderate the panel.



This series is the latest online offering from the Arts Center, which has pivoted to virtual programming during the pandemic, producing and presenting more than 500 such events this season.



Women@NJPAC is celebrating 27 years and more than $55 million raised to support NJPAC and its programs that enrich the lives of our current and future generations of cultural citizens. When the group that would grow into Women@NJPAC was established in 1994, its organizers could be counted on two hands. Since that time, Women@NJPAC has grown - to some 2,500 members strong today - to help NJPAC achieve its dreams. For years, the WA has worked with the Arts Center to fulfill its mission to innovate, educate, collaborate and advocate. For more information, visit njpac.org/support/women-at-NJPAC.