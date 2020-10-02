Williams Center for the Arts is Up For Auction

The director, Shawn Stutler, says that they are making an effort to ensure the preservation of the venue.

Williams Center for the Arts in Rutherford has been put up for auction, News 12 reports.

The theater is owned by Bergen County, who is putting the theater on the market. The director, Shawn Stutler, says that they are making an effort to ensure the preservation of the venue.

"The Williams Center Board of Trustees has been trying to find a solution to the financial issues surrounding the Williams Center for quite some time," says Stutler. "We've made incredible strides. Since the announcement of the auction, we have been working diligently to find developers, find interested parties, work with charities and work with other people who are interested in preserving this place. We are not going to stop until they bring the jackhammers out."

