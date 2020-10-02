Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Williams Center for the Arts is Up For Auction

Article Pixel

The director, Shawn Stutler, says that they are making an effort to ensure the preservation of the venue.

Oct. 2, 2020  

Williams Center for the Arts in Rutherford has been put up for auction, News 12 reports.

The theater is owned by Bergen County, who is putting the theater on the market. The director, Shawn Stutler, says that they are making an effort to ensure the preservation of the venue.

"The Williams Center Board of Trustees has been trying to find a solution to the financial issues surrounding the Williams Center for quite some time," says Stutler. "We've made incredible strides. Since the announcement of the auction, we have been working diligently to find developers, find interested parties, work with charities and work with other people who are interested in preserving this place. We are not going to stop until they bring the jackhammers out."

Read more on News 12.


Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 9 Andy Karl and Orfeh Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • Shoshana Bean to Present BROADWAY MY WAY On BroadwayWorld Events October 23rd
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of The Skivvies' Upcoming Performance at Birdland!
  • AIRING TONIGHT: Peter Cincotti - Heart of the City at Birdland Jazz