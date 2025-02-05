Wharton Performing Arts School to Host LP Sale Fundraiser Featuring Nearly 800 Records

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Wharton Performing Arts School will host an LP Sale Fundraiser, February 9-14, at 60 Locust Avenue in Berkeley Heights.

The LP sale features nearly 800 records spanning multiple genres, including Classical, folk, pop, and Broadway recordings. Classical recordings feature works by Baroque composers, including Bach and Handel, to the Classical era, including an extensive collection of records by Beethoven, Mozart, and Schubert, through twentieth century works by Copland, Schoenberg, and Prokofiev. The sale will offer recordings of nearly every Beethoven Symphony, many of Mozart's most famous operas, and chamber music works such as Schubert's Death and the Maiden quartet. A large collection of works for ballet by Tchaikovsky, including The Nutcracker, Swan Lake, and Sleeping Beauty, are available as well as operas by Puccini, Wagner, and Verdi. Special collections include a box of recordings featuring opera sensation Maria Callas; a box dedicated to the recordings of Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau; a box of music by American composers, including works by Virgil Thomson and Aaron Copland; and a box focused on Romantic music and love songs, just in time for Valentine’s Day. All LPs will be priced from $3-5 and payment can be made by cash or check. All proceeds will support the Wharton Arts Scholarship Fund.



Wharton Arts’ mission is to offer accessible, high quality performing arts education that sparks personal growth and builds inclusive communities.

Wharton Arts’ vision is for a transformative performing arts education in an inclusive community to be accessible for everyone.

Wharton Arts is New Jersey’s largest independent non-profit community performing arts education center serving nearly 2,000 students through a range of classes and ensembles. The 5 ensembles of the New Jersey Youth Chorus, an auditioned choral ensemble program for students in grades 3–12, encourage a love and appreciation of choral music while nurturing personal growth and creative development. The 15 ensembles of the New Jersey Youth Symphony, which serve nearly 600 students in grades 3–12 by audition, inspire young people to achieve musical excellence through high-level ensemble training and performance opportunities. Based in Paterson, the Paterson Music Project is an El Sistema-inspired program of Wharton Arts that uses music education as a vehicle for social action by empowering and inspiring young people to achieve their full potential through the community experience of ensemble learning and playing. From Pathways classes for young children to Lifelong Learning programs for adults, the Wharton Performing Arts School has a robust musical theater and drama program and offers both private and group classes for instruments and voice for all ages and all abilities. With the belief in the positive and unifying influence of music and that performing arts education should be accessible to all people regardless of their ability to pay, Wharton Arts offers need-based scholarships.

Wharton Arts is located in Berkeley Heights, New Providence, and Paterson, NJ and reaches students from 12 counties. All of Wharton Arts’ extraordinary teaching artists, faculty members, and conductors hold degrees in their teaching specialty and have been vetted and trained to enable our students to achieve their personal best.



