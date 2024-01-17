West Windsor Arts Welcomes Mid-Eastern and Polynesian Dancers for an Afternoon of Joy and Movement

No matter what the forecast, West Windsor Arts is promising that the “sun will be shining inside the arts center” this Saturday, January 20, from 2 to 3:30 pm. That’s when the Tehani Mid-East and Polynesian Dance Company performs traditional cultural dances form Hawaii, Polynesia and Middle Eastern countries, including belly dancing and hula.

West Windsor Arts is promoting the afternoon event as lively, family-friendly and fun. “We will be a bright spot on a winter day,” says Margarete Naperski, director of the Tehani Dance Company, who will be performing at the arts center along with several dancers in her troupe. “After a cold, wintry week, wouldn’t it be great to come inside and be entertained by talented dancers in colorful, sparkly costumes? You’ll even get a chance to learn some traditional dances—and try them out!”

Naperski, who has been teaching and performing dance since the early 1970s, studied with several notable Middle Eastern dancers in New York City before starting her own company. Her interest in folkloric dancing was sparked at a young age.

“My mother used to buy tabloid newspapers, and I would notice the ads for a dance company called ‘Stairway to Stardom.’ On a dare, I went and became a part of the belly dance community. I was totally mesmerized with Middle Eastern dancing right away. It was like poetry in motion to me.”

Several years later, while living in Hawaii, she studied the dances of Polynesia. She celebrates the cultural and historical significance of both in her teaching and performing. During the event at West Windsor, she will give the audience a chance to join in.

“We have known Margarete as a member of our artisan community, so we were pleased to see that she submitted a proposal for community performance groups and is willing to share another of her creative outlets. Margarete is an inspiring example of how the arts are a lifelong pursuit that keep us connected and engaged. This is sure to be an enjoyable way to spend a few hours on a Saturday afternoon,” adds Aylin Green, executive director of West Windsor Arts. “We are grateful to Tehani for sharing their passion for dance and creating a fun way to learn something new about various cultures and traditions.”

For more information, or to register, please visit: Click Here