West Windsor Arts Council Announces New President and Board Officer

West Windsor Arts Council has named Jyotika Bahree as President of its Board of Trustees. She brings an impressive background in marketing and financial management as well as years of dedicated community service to the arts center. A former councilwoman who served on West Windsor Township's zoning board of adjustment, Bahree has been an active volunteer of the Maurice Hawk PTA for many years. She holds a bachelor's degree in economics and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management. She is currently a stay-at-home mother living in West Windsor with her husband and three children.

Bahree's passion for the arts and commitment to the community attracted her to the mission of the West Windsor Arts Council. "This is a time when we need to come together to collapse boundaries, celebrate our diversity and communicate with one another in new ways," she says.

"Not only does West Windsor Arts Council offer excellent cultural programming, but it is also an active participant in a number of community service projects. We are continuing to donate masks to healthcare workers through our participation in the Mercer Mask Project."

West Windsor Arts Council also announced the appointment of Gina Holland as Board Treasurer. A lifelong resident of New Jersey, she has more than 10 years of experience in community banking and financial institution services. She currently works at Mercadien, PC.

Both Holland and Bahree served on the West Windsor Arts Council board before stepping into their respective leadership roles.



"Jyotika and Gina have already made significant contributions to our organization during this time of change. I am inspired by their strong, yet compassionate and flexible leadership. We look forward to introducing new initiatives that help us continue to transform the world around us through the arts," says Aylin Green, Executive Director of the West Windsor Arts Council.

What's more, Doreen Garelick will serve another one-year term as Secretary and Elaine Gutterman will step into the Vice President position. "Both Elaine and Doreen have demonstrated long-time, exemplary leadership with West Windsor Arts Council," adds Green.

