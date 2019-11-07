WHAT COMES NEXT? to be Presented at Arts High School in Newark for One Night Only

WHAT COMES NEXT?, a play written by Lawrence Dandridge will be presented at the historic Arts High School in Newark, New Jersey, for one night only on November 15th at 8pm.

WHAT COMES NEXT meets Marie, a middle-aged housewife on the evening of an annual gala she attends with her husband. Set in an attic, Marie finds herself confronted by three of her past selves, who help her come to grips with some hard truths about the state of her marriage. A play with music, we zoom in on the layers of what it takes to sustain a long term relationship and all the things we sacrifice to do so. Through melodies and memories, What Comes Next takes the audience on a beautiful journey to remind us that sometimes, the answers we're searching for are right in front of us.

Dandridge is excited to be able to bring this show to his alma mater, in the same space that he produced his very first musical, Something Like A Fairytale, in 2010 (Something like a Fairytale has since been presented at the NY Summerfest, & the National Black Theater Festival). All current Arts High School Students May attend for free. General tickets are $10.00

This is Lawrence Dandridge's ("Red, A New Musical", and "Something Like A Fairytale") 3rd full length show to be presented to the public. This is Dandridge's most intimate show, with a sole cast of 4 women; also being the first show of his that will feature a live band.

This performance of "What Comes Next?" stars Tahphanese Braswell as Marie Allen-Burns, Maria Nalieth as Mary Jane, Veronica Gonmiah as MJ, and Alneesha Harris as Mary, featuring Steven Strickland as Robert Burns. Matt Spano on Guitar, Azarias Markeys on Drums, and Lawrence Dandridge on Piano.

"What Comes Next?" was presented at 53 ABOVE @ Broadway in NYC to a full house, and more recently at the NY Summer Theater Festival and was met with a genuine awestruck response in anticipation for its premiere.

Arts High School

550 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

Newark, NJ 07102

Date: Friday, November 15th, 2019

Time: 8:00pm

Tickets: $10.00





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You