Vivid Stage Announces Winter Improv Class for Adults and Teens

The next session, taught by instructor Shereen Hickman, will be held Wednesday evenings from 7:30-9:30 starting January 11. 

Dec. 15, 2022  

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is offering a new season of improv classes for adults and teens aged 18 and up. The next session, taught by instructor Shereen Hickman, will be held Wednesday evenings from 7:30-9:30 starting January 11. The class may be given as a holiday gift, or a gift certificate for any amount may be purchased here.

Shereen is best known as a creator/lead clown for the world-renowned Cirque du Soleil. She starred as Ginger in Zumanity in Las Vegas, then went on to Broadway to create the leading female role of Margaret in Banana Shpeel (directed by David Shiner). She then toured under the Big Top as Deeda in Amaluna (with Tony award winning director Diane Paulus). Currently, she is clowning around on the streets of NYC with 3am Theatre and The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus as well upcoming performances at Lincoln Center with Parallel Exit/Sunset Circus. Shereen studied at the Groundlings School of Improv in LA and has an extensive career in voiceovers. A lover of fun and general whimsy, Shereen seeks to spark laughter with others in need of a chuckle.

Improv for Teens and Adults provides students an introduction to improv comedy or a further exploration of what they've previously learned. Students will think on their feet by freeing their mind, body and imagination through group exercises and games in a safe and supportive atmosphere. Returning students will learn more complex games that require keeping multiple balls in the air while maintaining connection with scene partners. These classes provide a fun creative outlet while honing skills such as teamwork, spontaneity and careful listening that will enhance any professional pursuit.

There are two more sessions available throughout the season, including this Winter session from January 11 - March 1, and a Spring Session from March 15 - May 3. An intermediate class will be offered over the summer for those who have already taken the introductory class.

Registration and class information can be found at https://www.vividstage.org/2022-2023-improv-classes. The theatre at Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible. Classes will be held at Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901. For more information for any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, and visit www.vividstage.org.


