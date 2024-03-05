Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Announces POSITIVE SPACE Spring Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has announced Positive Space, its 2024 Annual Spring Gala, to be held at Canoe Brook Country Club in Summit, NJ, on April 27.

The evening will be presented by premier sponsors Chubb and Risk Strategies, and will feature music by Art-Strings Ensembles, signature cocktails, delicious food, and robust live and silent auctions, featuring contemporary artwork and unique experiences led by celebrity auctioneer CK Swett.

Co-chaired by Susan & Michael Cagnassola and Briana King & Christopher Joralemon, Positive Space will honor Estelle Fournier for her years of service to VACNJ and will recognize Evonne Davis and Emma Wilcox as Changemaker Award recipients.

Gala co-chair, Chris Joralemon remarked, “Fifty years before the Visual Arts Center even existed, Degas observed that, ‘Art is not what you see, but what you make others see.' This sentiment seems even more important in today's fractured world, and highlights the vital nature of VACNJ's mission to foster an inclusive and welcoming community through the shared experience of art. The gala is essential to continuing that mission. Plus, it is THE social event of the season — from the spectacular outfits, to the live auction drama, to the after-party hijinks, it should not be missed!”

Honoree Fournier is the founder of Partner in Art, a boutique art advisory firm. She is an experienced art advisor specializing in contemporary art sourcing, acquisition, and curating for private clients. And Changemaker Award recipients Davis and Wilcox are co-founders of Gallery Aferro, who have together developed hundreds of exhibitions, residencies, education programs, public art initiatives, and publications.

“We are thrilled to gather again for our annual gala, a cornerstone event that celebrates our vision of empowering people to see, make, and learn about art," said Melanie Cohn, Executive Director of VACNJ. "This gala is instrumental in sustaining our mission, allowing us to offer essential programs and experiences to the wider community. We eagerly anticipate an evening of art appreciation, connecting with our supporters, and raising the necessary funding to ensure the longevity of our initiatives."

Visit artcenternj.org/positive for more information on Positive Space and to purchase tickets.

About the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey

For more than 90 years, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has been exclusively dedicated to viewing, making, and learning about contemporary art. Recognized as a leading nonprofit arts organization, the Art Center's renowned Studio School, acclaimed exhibitions, and educational outreach initiatives serve thousands of youths, families, seniors, and people with special needs every year.

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is located at 68 Elm Street in Summit, NJ. Gallery hours: Monday–Thursday, 10 AM–8 PM; Friday & Saturday, 10 AM–5 PM; and Sunday, 11 AM–4 PM. Please call 908.273.9121 to confirm holiday hours. Visit artcenternj.org for more information.