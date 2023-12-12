Video: Paper Mill Playhouse Discusses FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Paper Mill Playhouse is presenting Fiddler on the Roof, directed by Paper Mill Playhouse’s Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee. The production will play through January 7, 2024 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive).

Watch below as Paper Mill Prologues gives their audience extra insight and context for their production of Fiddler on the Roof!



Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, Fiddler on the Roof features a book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick. Paper Mill’s production showcases the original Tony-winning choreography by Jerome Robbins, marking the first time Fiddler on the Roof will be seen on the Paper Mill stage in 40 years.

Fiddler on the Roof will star Jordan Gelber (PMP: Holiday Inn; Broadway: Avenue Q, Mr. Saturday Night; TV: “Elementary”) as Tevye, Jill Abramovitz (PMP: Ever After; Broadway: Beetlejuice) as Golde, Alexandra Socha (Broadway: Spring Awakening; TV: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) as Tzeitel, Austen Danielle Bohmer (Broadway: Diana; TV: “FBI: Most Wanted”) as Hodel, Maya Jacobson (Off Broadway: Fidler Afn Dakh; Studio Theatre: Fun Home) as Chava, Etai Benson (Broadway: Company, The Band’s Visit; Wicked) as Motel, David R. Gordon (1st National Tours: Flashdance, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Perchik, Suzanne Grodner (PMP: Sunrise at Campobello; Broadway: Beautiful) as Yente, Jeremy Radin (Film: The Way Back; TV: “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) as Lazar Wolf, and Andrew Alstat (PMP: The Sound of Music; Cape Playhouse: Grease) as Fyedka.



The ensemble cast includes Paloma Maia Aisenberg, Sophie Aknin, Ari Axelrod, Ze’ev Barmor, Sabrina Brush, Michael Bullard, Mark Campbell, Will Stephan Connell, Nick Davis, Ira Denmark, Alex Dorf, Derek Ege, Carley Gilbert, Emerson Glick, Blair Goldberg, Susan J. Jacks, Michał Kołaczkowski, Kyra Leeds, Beatrice Owens, Nick Raynor, Anna Grace Rosenthal, and Price Waldman.



Fiddler on the Roof is set in the small Russian village of Anatevka, home to Tevye, a Jewish husband and father striving to uphold his family’s religious and cultural traditions, and his daughters. The timeless score includes such favorites as “Tradition,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “To Life (L’Chaim!),” and “Sunrise, Sunset.”A beloved family classic rich with the warmth of a family’s love.



The production features reproduction choreography by Parker Esse (Broadway: Finian’s Rainbow, A Tale of Two Cities) and music direction by Jillian Zack (PMP: Songs for a New World; Broadway: Funny Girl), as well as scenic design by Kelly James Tighe(PMP: The Sound of Music; Off Broadway: Shadowlands), costume design by Leon Dobkowski (PMP: Beauty and the Beast; Off Broadway: Rock & Roll Man), lighting design by Charlie Morrison (PMP: On Your Feet!; National Tour: How the Grinch Stole Christmas) and Jason M. Flamos (PMP: Murder on the Orient Express, The Sound of Music; Off Broadway: The Other Josh Cohen), sound design by Sun Hee Kil (Broadway: Choir Boy; Off Broadway: Suffs), hair and wig design by Leah J. Loukas (PMP: The Sound of Music; Broadway: Hadestown), and fight and intimacy direction byRick Sordelet (PMP: The Wanderer; Broadway: Take Me Out). Casting is by JZ Casting. Melissa Chacón is the Production Stage Manager.



Based on Sholem Aleichem stories by special permission of Arnold Perl.

Produced on the New York Stage by Harold Prince.

Original New York Stage Production Directed and Choreographed by Jerome Robbins.

This production of Fiddler on the Roof was licensed by Music Theatre International.





