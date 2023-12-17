Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

VIDEO: Director Mark S. Hoebee Talks FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse

The production runs now through January 7, 2024.

By: Dec. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Jordan Gelber, Jill Abramovitz, Alexandra Socha, Etai Benson, and Mo Photo 1 Photos: First Look at Gelber, Socha, and More in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse-See this Excellent Musical Theatre Gem Photo 2 Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse-See this Excellent Musical Theatre Gem
Charles Busch, Judy Kaye, Jen Cody & More to Star in IBSEN'S GHOST at George Street Playho Photo 3 Busch, Kaye & More to Star in IBSEN'S GHOST at George Street Playhouse
Review: RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER JR. at Moorestown Theater Company Photo 4 Review: RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER JR. at Moorestown Theater Company

VIDEO: Director Mark S. Hoebee Talks FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse

Watch Paper Mill's Associate Artistic Director, Jen Bender, interview Producing Artistic Director and the director of Fiddler on the Roof, Mark S. Hoebee below!

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, Fiddler on the Roof features a book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick. Paper Mill’s production showcases the original Tony-winning choreography by Jerome Robbins, marking the first time Fiddler on the Roof will be seen on the Paper Mill stage in 40 years.

Fiddler on the Roof stars Jordan Gelber (PMP: Holiday Inn; Broadway: Avenue Q, Mr. Saturday Night; TV: “Elementary”) as Tevye, Jill Abramovitz (PMP: Ever After; Broadway: Beetlejuice) as Golde, Alexandra Socha (Broadway: Spring Awakening; TV: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) as Tzeitel, Austen Danielle Bohmer (Broadway: Diana; TV: “FBI: Most Wanted”) as Hodel, Maya Jacobson (Off Broadway: Fidler Afn Dakh; Studio Theatre: Fun Home) as Chava, Etai Benson (Broadway: Company, The Band’s Visit; Wicked) as Motel, David R. Gordon (1st National Tours: Flashdance, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Perchik, Suzanne Grodner (PMP: Sunrise at Campobello; Broadway: Beautiful) as Yente, Jeremy Radin (Film: The Way Back; TV: “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) as Lazar Wolf, and Andrew Alstat (PMP: The Sound of Music; Cape Playhouse: Grease) as Fyedka.
 
The ensemble cast includes Paloma Maia Aisenberg, Sophie Aknin, Ari Axelrod, Ze’ev Barmor, Sabrina Brush, Michael BullardMark Campbell, Will Stephan Connell, Nick DavisIra DenmarkAlex DorfDerek Ege, Carley Gilbert, Emerson GlickBlair GoldbergSusan J. Jacks, Michał Kołaczkowski, Kyra Leeds, Beatrice Owens, Nick Raynor, Anna Grace Rosenthal, and Price Waldman.
 
Fiddler on the Roof is set in the small Russian village of Anatevka, home to Tevye, a Jewish husband and father striving to uphold his family’s religious and cultural traditions, and his daughters. The timeless score includes such favorites as “Tradition,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “To Life (L’Chaim!),” and “Sunrise, Sunset.”A beloved family classic rich with the warmth of a family’s love.
 
The production features reproduction choreography by Parker Esse (Broadway: Finian’s Rainbow, A Tale of Two Cities) and music direction by Jillian Zack (PMP: Songs for a New World; Broadway: Funny Girl), as well as scenic design by Kelly James Tighe(PMP: The Sound of Music; Off Broadway: Shadowlands), costume design by Leon Dobkowski (PMP: Beauty and the Beast; Off Broadway: Rock & Roll Man), lighting design by Charlie Morrison (PMP: On Your Feet!; National Tour: How the Grinch Stole Christmas) and Jason M. Flamos (PMP: Murder on the Orient Express, The Sound of Music; Off Broadway: The Other Josh Cohen), sound design by Sun Hee Kil (Broadway: Choir Boy; Off Broadway: Suffs), hair and wig design by Leah J. Loukas (PMP: The Sound of Music; Broadway: Hadestown), and fight and intimacy direction byRick Sordelet (PMP: The Wanderer; Broadway: Take Me Out). Casting is by JZ Casting. Melissa Chacón is the Production Stage Manager.
 
Based on Sholem Aleichem stories by special permission of Arnold Perl.
Produced on the New York Stage by Harold Prince.
Original New York Stage Production Directed and Choreographed by Jerome Robbins.
This production of Fiddler on the Roof was licensed by Music Theatre International.





BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
VIDEO: Director Mark S. Hoebee Talks FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo
VIDEO: Director Mark S. Hoebee Talks FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse

Watch Paper Mill's Associate Artistic Director, Jen Bender, interview Producing Artistic Director and the director of Fiddler on the Roof, Mark S. Hoebee here!

2
New Jersey Hall Of Fame Unveils Whitney Houston Garden State Parkway Service Area and More Photo
New Jersey Hall Of Fame Unveils Whitney Houston Garden State Parkway Service Area and More In Her Honor

The New Jersey Hall of Fame unveils exhibits and initiatives in honor of Whitney Houston at the renamed Garden State Parkway service area. Explore Whitney's iconic career and learn about other New Jersey Hall of Fame inductees.

3
State Theatre New Jersey to Present COME FROM AWAY in January Photo
State Theatre New Jersey to Present COME FROM AWAY in January

State Theatre New Jersey will present the Broadway musical, Come From Away on Friday, January 5 at 8pm; Saturday, January 6 at 2pm and 8pm.

4
Review: MIDWINTERS NIGHTS DREAM at STNJ-A Delightful Holiday Show with Wintery Magic Photo
Review: MIDWINTER'S NIGHTS DREAM at STNJ-A Delightful Holiday Show with Wintery Magic

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) is concluding their successful season with a dazzling version of William Shakespeare’s popular romantic comedy presented as 'A Midwinter Night’s Dream.' 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Director Mark S. Hoebee Talks FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Director Mark S. Hoebee Talks FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season Video
Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
A Midwinter Night's Dream in New Jersey A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)Tracker
New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash with the Jersey Tenors in New Jersey New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash with the Jersey Tenors
Surflight Theatre (12/31-12/31)
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert in New Jersey Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
State Theatre New Jersey (4/06-4/06)
The Cher Show in New Jersey The Cher Show
State Theatre New Jersey (2/09-2/11)
Check Please in New Jersey Check Please
Playhouse 22 (3/09-3/17)
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
State Theatre New Jersey (2/25-2/25)
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert in New Jersey Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
Count Basie Center for the Arts (4/05-4/05)
New Jersey Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty in New Jersey New Jersey Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty
Bergen Performing Arts Center (4/21-4/21)
Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin in New Jersey Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (6/07-6/07)
Epic Scores of John Williams and More! in New Jersey Epic Scores of John Williams and More!
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/30-5/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You