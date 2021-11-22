VIDEO: Bergen County Players Successfully Reopens To Thunderous Applause

Marking a return to live theater after a 20 month hiatus, Bergen County Players, one of America's longest-running little theater companies, reopened its doors this past weekend with the rousing musical revue, A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING: A CELEBRATION OF RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN. Under the direction of Alan Demovsky, musical direction by Steven Bell, and choreography by Steve Dougherty, this two-time Tony Award-nominated show features the quintessential work of Rodgers & Hammerstein.

Performances will take place at the Little Firehouse Theatre, 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell thru December 19 (Friday and Saturday evenings at 8pm, and Sunday afternoons at 2pm). Tickets to A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING, priced at $25, may be purchased online at www.bcplayers.org, by calling 201-261-4200 or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours.

Many of the most beloved, uplifting, and romantic songs in musical theater history have one thing in common: the incomparable team of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. Over three decades after the duo's final collaboration, The Sound of Music, took Broadway by storm, A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING opened the 1994 Broadway season with flair and distinction, garnering wildly enthusiastic notices and earning two Tony nominations, including Best Musical. With lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, music by Richard Rodgers, and conceived by Walter Bobbie, the musical revue celebrates over 30 hit songs from all of R&H's musical treasures like Oklahoma!, South Pacific, The Sound of Music, Carousel, The King and I, Cinderella and more. Audiences will be tapping their toes and humming along in a joyful evening filled with fresh takes on the music everyone loves.

A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING will be directed by audience favorite Alan Demovsky. Alan's previous directing credits include La Cage Aux Folles, Cabaret, The Cemetery Club, Minnie's Boys, The Sunshine Boys, A View from the Bridge, I Do, I Do!, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and Take Me Out, among others. "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to direct this revue and bring live musical theater back to audiences at the Little Firehouse Theatre," says Demovsky. "What makes this show really special is that we're not just doing another Rodgers and Hammerstein revue. We are taking the songs out of context and making them intimately personal to the performers. It will be a fresh new take on some of the most beloved songs in musical theater."

The talented cast of A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING: A CELEBRATION OF RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN includes veteran performers Larry Brustofski of Oakland, Elisabeth Erdmann of Nutley, Nancy Feldman of New City, NY, Sarah Friedman of Paramus, Katrina Michalewski of Bloomingdale, Robert Quiles of Dumont, Edward Van Saders of Sparkill, NY, and Cheryl Woertz of Alpine.

The production team is comprised of Alan Demovsky (Director), Michele Roth and Steven Bell (Producers), Steven Bell (Musical Director), Steve Dougherty (Choreographer), Michele Roth and Howard Kerner (Stage Managers), Christine Francois (Asst. To The Director), Rich Ciero (Asst. To The Dir./Props/Covid Marshall), Mike Smith (Set Design), Jody Laufer and Gerard Bourcier (Set Construction), Gerard Bourcier (Set Décor/Lighting Design), Tim Larson (Sound Design), Jill Hendrickson (Lighting Operator), Barry Reed and Joellen Tierney (Follow-Spot Operators), Marisa Dolkart (Costumes), Cliff Dreispan (Sound Operation/Projection Operator), Richard Frant (Photography), David Luke (Crew Chief), Marci Weinstein and Rhea Smith (Program Notes), and Katie Lupfer (Member At Large).

Acting on its desire to keep its members and patrons safe, new and upgraded MERV filters have been installed on all HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) units, as well as UV lights on all HVAC units to help eradicate airborne pathogens. BCP will continue to follow CDC and State of New Jersey guidelines and will adhere to the following protocols when its doors reopen to the public on November 20. All cast, theater volunteers and audience members must be fully vaccinated. Proof of Covid-19 vaccination will be required of everyone upon entry. Face coverings will be required in all public areas of the theater including lobby areas, restrooms and when seated during the performance.

Further information can be found at www.bcplayers.org.