VACNJ Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey Receives Multiple Grants During The Month Of October

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey recently received multiple grant awards from several funders that demonstrates their continued commitment to creating an inclusive and welcoming community where lives are transformed and enriched through the shared experience of art. The grants awarded to the Art Center were:

· $21,359 awarded by the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences (IMLS) for a partner program with the Elizabeth Public School district to address students' needs, including those created and exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

· $25,000 awarded by the PwC Charitable Foundation to support VACNJ's Cultures and Literacies Through Art for the 21st Century programming for English language learners.

· $9,500 from the Hyde and Watson Foundation to support the purchase and installation of equipment for Studio School.

· $5,000 from the Columbia Bank Foundation, to support creative art therapy with New Jersey veterans.

"The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is both grateful and excited to be the recipient of these grants," said Melanie Cohn. Executive Director at VACNJ. "These funds allow us to innovate and grow programs and resources that benefit our communities. The work done as a result of these awards wouldn't be possible without the generosity of these institutions."

For more information:

· On IMLS, visit IMLS.gov.

· On PwC Charitable Foundation, visit pwccharitablefoundation.org.

· On Hyde and Watson Foundation, visit hydeandwatson.org.

· On Columbia Bank Foundation, visit columbiabankonline.com/columbia-foundation.