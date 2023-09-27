VACNJ Receives Grant from New Jersey State Council on the Arts

VACNJ was one of approximately 900 arts organizations, projects, and artists to receive an award.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 2 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 4 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE

VACNJ Receives Grant from New Jersey State Council on the Arts

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) was recently awarded a grant by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts (NJSCA) as part of more than $30 million in grants awarded throughout the state. VACNJ was one of approximately 900 arts organizations, projects, and artists to receive an award. This general support grant in the amount of $150,976 will provide support for VACNJ in various forms, including general and administrative costs and funding for programs, salaries, facilities, and capital improvements.

"The Art Center is thankful for the New Jersey Council on the Arts' ongoing support of our work as we continue to drive excellence in our exhibition, Studio School, and community programs to best serve our community," said Melanie Cohn, VACNJ Executive Director.

About the New Jersey State Council on the Arts

The New Jersey State Council on the Arts, created in 1966, is a division of the NJ Department of State and a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. The Council was established to encourage and foster public interest in the arts; enlarge public and private resources devoted to the arts; promote freedom of expression in the arts; and facilitate the inclusion of art in every public building in New Jersey. The Council believes the arts are central to every element we value most in a modern society including: human understanding; cultural and civic pride; strong communities; excellent schools; lifelong learning; creative expression; and economic opportunity. To learn more about the Council, please visit www.artscouncil.nj.gov.



RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Symphony In C to Kick Off 2023-2024 Season At Rutgers-Camden Center For The Arts in Novemb Photo
Symphony In C to Kick Off 2023-2024 Season At Rutgers-Camden Center For The Arts in November

New Jersey-based professional training orchestra Symphony in C will launch its 2023-2024 season with its new Music Director, Noam Aviel, on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. at Gordon Theater at the Rutgers-Camden Center for the Arts in Camden, New Jersey.

2
LoMotion Live Opens Season With TENDERLY:THE SONGS OF ROSEMARY CLOONEY Photo
LoMotion Live Opens Season With TENDERLY:THE SONGS OF ROSEMARY CLOONEY

LoMotion Live will open their season with the cabaret, TENDERLY:THE SONGS OF ROSEMARY CLOONEY with Susan Speidel and Joseph Regan. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

3
THE HARDY BOYS Comes to The Growing Stage Photo
THE HARDY BOYS Comes to The Growing Stage

The Growing Stage: The Children's Theatre of New Jersey will present the first show of their 42nd Season, THE HARDY BOYS In The Mystery Of The Haunted House.  Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

4
Jennifer Koh Plays Mazzoli Violin Concerto With Princeton Symphony Orchestra, October 14-1 Photo
Jennifer Koh Plays Mazzoli Violin Concerto With Princeton Symphony Orchestra, October 14-15

GRAMMY Award-winning violinist Jennifer Koh appears with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) at performances the weekend of October 14-15. She will play Missy Mazzoli's Violin Concerto (Procession), which was written specifically for her in 2022.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Preview Songs from Paper Mill's 2023/2024 Season with New Voices Concert Video
Preview Songs from Paper Mill's 2023/2024 Season with New Voices Concert
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece' Video
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece'
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS Video
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Waiting for Godot
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (9/13-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bulrusher
McCarter Theatre Center (9/13-10/07)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Toxic Avenger
Playhouse 22 (10/13-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Check Please
Playhouse 22 (3/09-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
Mayo Performing Arts Center (4/04-4/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pretty Woman
State Theatre New Jersey (10/07-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/17-2/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nutcracker with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra
Mayo Performing Arts Center (12/15-12/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Welcome to Matteson
NJ Rep (9/28-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joshua Bell Leads the New Jersey Symphony
Mayo Performing Arts Center (12/03-12/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You