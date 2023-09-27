VACNJ Receives Grant from New Jersey State Council on the Arts

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) was recently awarded a grant by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts (NJSCA) as part of more than $30 million in grants awarded throughout the state. VACNJ was one of approximately 900 arts organizations, projects, and artists to receive an award. This general support grant in the amount of $150,976 will provide support for VACNJ in various forms, including general and administrative costs and funding for programs, salaries, facilities, and capital improvements.

"The Art Center is thankful for the New Jersey Council on the Arts' ongoing support of our work as we continue to drive excellence in our exhibition, Studio School, and community programs to best serve our community," said Melanie Cohn, VACNJ Executive Director.

About the New Jersey State Council on the Arts

The New Jersey State Council on the Arts, created in 1966, is a division of the NJ Department of State and a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. The Council was established to encourage and foster public interest in the arts; enlarge public and private resources devoted to the arts; promote freedom of expression in the arts; and facilitate the inclusion of art in every public building in New Jersey. The Council believes the arts are central to every element we value most in a modern society including: human understanding; cultural and civic pride; strong communities; excellent schools; lifelong learning; creative expression; and economic opportunity. To learn more about the Council, please visit www.artscouncil.nj.gov.