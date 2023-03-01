Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VACNJ Isual Arts Center Of New Jersey Receives Grant Award From Overlook Foundation For Teen Art Therapy Program

The program will take place as six separate sessions this spring beginning on March 13. 2023.

Mar. 01, 2023  

VACNJ Isual Arts Center Of New Jersey Receives Grant Award From Overlook Foundation For Teen Art Therapy Program

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) has received a grant award from Overlook Foundation for its teen art therapy program, "Self-Expression Through Art." The program will take place as six separate sessions this spring beginning on March 13. 2023, and will continue with additional sessions in the fall. Art therapy addresses the community health priority of mental wellness and utilizes the visual arts as a tool for expression and coping with various sources of stress and anxiety. According to the CDC, during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than a third of high school students reported experiencing poor mental health, and schools are struggling to address these complex challenges alone. The Self-Expression Through Art program aims to offer teens a consistent, healthy, and preventative way to manage their mental health, feelings, and behavior. The program creates a safe space for teens to create art and have open and honest conversations, allowing them to feel a sense of freedom and self-discovery.

"Creative self-expression led by an art therapist can be a powerful tool for teens," says Sarah Walko, Director of Education & Community Engagement at VACNJ. "It helps teens process emotions, going beyond words, beyond the rational mind, tapping into our most authentic selves. It can help process stress, anxiety, and past events as well as release potential and create breakthrough moments."

This free program is open to all teens ages 13+ and will be led by art therapist Megan Tuttle. Sessions will run from 3:30-5 PM on Mondays, March 13, March 27, April 10, April 24, May 8, and May 22. Teens are invited to attend as many sessions as they would like but must register separately for each date. For more information visit artcenternj.org.



Chita Rivera and Seth Rudetsky to Perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in March Photo
Chita Rivera and Seth Rudetsky to Perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in March
New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present Broadway Icon Chita Rivera! See Chita like never before on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 7:30 PM with special guest host and SiriusXM Broadway deejay Seth Rudetsky.
Student Blog: Art Against Anti-Semitism Photo
Student Blog: Art Against Anti-Semitism
Having Jewish stories and Jewish artists shine in the theater and in other works of art is just one of many ways to combat antisemitism, as well as teach the world about what it means to be Jewish now.
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Kenny Wayne Shepherd to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in M Photo
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Kenny Wayne Shepherd to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in March
MPAC will present blues great Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Broadway and film favorite Leslie Odom, Jr. in March!
State Theatre New Jersey Presents DUBLIN IRISH DANCE Photo
State Theatre New Jersey Presents DUBLIN IRISH DANCE
The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Dublin Irish Dance in WINGS: A Celtic Dance Celebration on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $29-$59.  

More Hot Stories For You


Chita Rivera and Seth Rudetsky to Perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in MarchChita Rivera and Seth Rudetsky to Perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in March
February 28, 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present Broadway Icon Chita Rivera! See Chita like never before on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 7:30 PM with special guest host and SiriusXM Broadway deejay Seth Rudetsky.
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Kenny Wayne Shepherd to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in MarchLeslie Odom, Jr. & Kenny Wayne Shepherd to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in March
February 28, 2023

MPAC will present blues great Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Broadway and film favorite Leslie Odom, Jr. in March!
State Theatre New Jersey Presents DUBLIN IRISH DANCEState Theatre New Jersey Presents DUBLIN IRISH DANCE
February 28, 2023

The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Dublin Irish Dance in WINGS: A Celtic Dance Celebration on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $29-$59.  
James R Halsey Foundation of the Arts Announces Red Carpet Night
February 28, 2023

The James R. Halsey Foundation of the Arts (JRH), a 501c3 non-profit agency dedicated to providing quality arts education and mentoring to youth in the City of Trenton and greater Mercer County area, is pleased to announce “Red Carpet Night”, an evening celebrating the Oscars. Find out who will take home the Golden Statue!
Jennifer Holliday, Kerry Butler, Eden Espinosa & Jelani Remy to Join THE BROADWAY LECTURE SERIESJennifer Holliday, Kerry Butler, Eden Espinosa & Jelani Remy to Join THE BROADWAY LECTURE SERIES
February 27, 2023

They say 'All The World Is A Stage.' Well, for Host & Creator Robert Bannon that is true. Robert, a Jersey based performer, came up with 'The Broadway Lecture Series' while watching an episode of 'Inside The Actor's Studio.'
share