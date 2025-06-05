Union Township and American Theater Group Launch Partnership

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Township of Union and American Theater Group are launching a partnership that will bring professional theater and diverse arts programming to the newly constructed DMK Black Box Theater. Located in the heart of Union’s thriving business district, at 1980 Morris Avenue in Union, this dynamic collaboration will expand cultural access for local residents while establishing Union as a regional arts destination.

“This is a unique opportunity for Union residents and our neighbors to experience high-quality arts programming right here in our own community,” said James Bowser, Jr., Mayor. “The DMK Theater will be more than just a venue—it will be a vibrant cultural hub for performances, education, and community engagement. We are thrilled to be working with American Theater Group to bring this vision to life.”

Under the partnership, ATG will produce three major theatrical productions annually, along with a range of monthly community events such as play readings, cultural celebrations, interviews with theater professionals, and cabaret performances. The collaboration also includes dedicated programming for youth, including a summer theater camp and educational opportunities through ATG’s acclaimed New Works/New Voices playwriting workshops.

“Union Township’s vision for the arts is both inspiring and ambitious,” said Jim Vagias, ATG’s Producing Artistic Director. “We are honored to serve as Artist-in-Residence and bring professional, inclusive, and innovative theater to the DMK Black Box Theater. This partnership allows us to expand our reach in Union County, and deepen our commitment to education, diversity, and meaningful storytelling.”

The Township will support the initiative by providing a Liaison of Arts and Cultural Affairs who will promote events and optimize the audience and performer experience. In turn, ATG will provide artistic leadership, production oversight, and support for a wide range of events that reflect the community’s diverse voices and interests.

“This collaboration is a milestone for ATG and the community,” said Stephen Schnall, President of ATG’s Board of Trustees. “We’re proud to partner with a municipality that values the power of the arts to connect, educate, and inspire. Together, we’ll make the DMK Theater a model for how professional theater can thrive within a community setting.”



The first official season of programming is expected to launch later this year, with a grand opening celebration and inaugural performance series to follow.

The Union Arts Center is located within the new, state-of-the-art Public Library. The Arts Center includes the DMK Black Box Theater, the Union Art Gallery curated by Les Malamut, Union TV studios, classrooms, and The Center Café.

