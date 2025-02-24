UNPLUGGED: Jersey City 2025 Comes to Art House Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Art House Productions and The Latest Noise have announced the 2025 series of UNPLUGGED: Jersey City, an intimate evening of music. Local singer-songwriters will take the stage at Art House Productions to perform original songs, cover classic hits, and premiere new music. This program will continue throughout the year featuring different artists every evening.

Dates for the 2025 UNPLUGGED: Jersey City series include: March 26th, May 1st, June 18th, July 30th, September 10th, and October 22nd. Performances will be held at Art House Productions located at 345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ at 8:00pm.

"Art House is thrilled to return with UNPLUGGED: Jersey City for its second year," says Meredith Burns, Executive Director of Art House Productions. "In collaboration with The Latest Noise, we've had the privilege of hosting seven unforgettable nights featuring a blend of up-and-coming talent and celebrated artists from the Jersey City music scene. We invite the community to join us for these intimate performances, which showcase the incredible local singer-songwriters we are proud to support."

“The Latest Noise was built upon community and has evolved over our first 10 years to keep up with the ever changing music landscape. In 2024, we began co-producing events with Art House Productions at their beautiful, state of the art venue in downtown Jersey City.' says Mike Kuzan, producer of The Latest Noise and Unplugged. Our “UNPLUGGED” series was created to highlight talented musicians in an intimate listening environment with excellent lighting, projections and vibe in Art House's theater. The series also brought songwriters from Jersey City and beyond together to perform, collaborate and connect with each other, and that's what The Latest Noise is all about!”





Comments