UNEXPECTED JOY Premieres First Northeast Regional Production

Old Library Theatre in Fair Lawn has announced casting for the first licensed, NYC area premiere of Unexpected Joy with book & lyrics by Bill Russell and music by Janet Hood.

Unexpected Joy is the story of three generations of female singers, long-held family tensions, and a week together where change is in the air.

The cast includes Eileen Mager as Joy, Leslie Silverman as Lou, Cassandra Lindeblad as Rachel, and Fia Fusco as Tamara

The production is being helmed by Director, Michael Kidney with Musical Direction by Dr. Elizabeth Gerbi. Linda Wielkotz serves as Producer after co-producing the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater, Off Broadway and London productions.

In modern-day Cape Cod, Joy, a baby boomer and proud hippie, is holding a memorial concert for the other half of her popular musical duo, Jump & Joy. When her tightly wound, conservative daughter and her sweet, rebellious granddaughter arrive from Oklahoma, sparks fly as one family seeks to find the common ground in their different values, dreams, and goals. A heartfelt and hilarious story that celebrates diversity and acceptance, Unexpected Joy weaves folk-rock, pop, and blues in bringing together a family that hasn't experienced true joy in decades.

In-Person performances run Friday, December 3rd at 8 pm, Saturday, December 4th at 8 pm and Sunday, December 5th at 2 pm at the George Frey Center for the Performing Arts in The Fair Lawn Community Center, 10-10 20th Street, Fair Lawn NJ 07410. Covid-19 policies in effect: proof of vaccination or negative test within 48 hours, temperature check and masks required. Tickets can be purchased at http://our.show/olt/UnexpectedJoy.