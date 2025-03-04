Two River Theater to Present Inaugural Spotlight Award At 31st Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As part of its 31st Gala on Saturday, May 3, Two River Theater will honor local Community Partner T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center with its inaugural Spotlight Award.

“I am honored, grateful and humbled by this award, which spotlights my love for this community, the arts and culture. The T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center has been a huge accomplishment and I am very proud of our Board who have supported my vision from the start. What we were able to do together was pretty unbelievable, yet I am not surprised, because this is what happens when egos are cast aside and we work for the greater good of all. Thank you Two River Theater,” says Gilda Rogers, Executive Director of the T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center.

“This inaugural Community Spotlight Award acknowledges the T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center's invaluable contributions to preserving and celebrating the legacy of T. Thomas Fortune, as well as the Center's commitment to fostering dialogue and understanding around issues of social justice, echoing Fortune's own advocacy,” says Two River Theater Gala's Co-Chair Cathy Pugliese-Sivo, on behalf of the Gala Committee Co-Chairs. “The creative and community partnership between the T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center, led by Gilda Rogers, and Two River Theater demonstrates our mutual desire to ensure the preservation and celebration of our shared cultural heritage.”

Join Two River Theater on Saturday, May 3, for an immersive theatrical experience as we celebrate our 31st anniversary season. Explore the theater with an evening of delights, , from cocktails on the Rechnitz stage to performers soaring overhead to a vaudevillian show that comes alive around you. Enjoy dinner with old friends and mingle with fellow theater enthusiasts. All proceeds of this event benefit the programs and services of Two River Theater. For more information on tickets,sponsorship packages and underwriting opportunities, please contact Catherine Hill at chill@trtc.org or 732.345.1400 x 1820.

TICKET AND SPONSORSHIP INFORMATION

Gala sponsor packages range from $1,200 to $25,000. A limited number of dinner tickets are available for $450 a ticket and include one ticket to the Gala performance and dinner with complimentary valet.

Comments