Two Members Of The Trenton Children's Chorus Return To Serve

Trenton Children's Chorus (TCC) has inspired the creativity and artistry of young people throughout Mercer County since 1989. For over 30 years, the joy of children's voices has illuminated the halls of local, state, and national venues, whose leaders have ranged from church pastors to internationally-acclaimed musicians, to even President Barak and First Lady Michelle Obama.

For many alumni of the program - including parents - TCC has not only served as a conduit for premiere performance opportunities. The trademark care and attention that the artistic and administrative staff offer to each child becomes an essential part of their growth into young adults. The legacy often comes full circle, with TCC alumni and parents serving as mentors, board members, staff, volunteers, and Learning Coaches through the TCC Learning Academy.

Two such members of the TCC community that have returned to serve the organization include Dawana Richardson, Board Member (former TCC parent, affiliate since 2009) and Willy Rivas, inaugural TCC Alumni Coordinator (TCC alumnus, affiliate since 1995). Richardson, a well-known singer and musical leader of Trenton (together with her saxophonist husband, Roy Richardson, Jr.), enrolled her twins in TCC's program in 2009. Rivas, currently an affiliate of Rutgers University, joined TCC as a chorister along with his sister, Marilu, in the late 1990's.

During a time when choral music continues to be challenged by the ongoing pandemic, these two community leaders rejoined TCC in their official roles in January 2021.

