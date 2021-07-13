Tickets to MICHAEL BOLTON: GREATEST HITS AND HOLIDAY FAVORITES & BLIPPI THE MUSICAL at BergenPAC On Sale Friday

This week's new on sales at bergenPAC feature legendary crooner Michael Bolton and Blippi, who returns with his live musical show. Tickets go on sale Friday July 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Blippi The Musical

Blippi The Musical brings the energetic and loveable character Blippi off the screen and onto the stage with world-class production, audience engagement and amazing music. Children ages 2 to 7 across the world have quickly taken a liking to Blippi's charismatic personality and innovative teaching lessons. In this live event they will continue to learn about the world around them while singing and dancing along with this one-of-a-kind show.

Please note that Stevin John, creator of the Blippi character, does not appear in the live show.

Michael Bolton : Greatest Hits and Holiday Favorites

Michael Bolton is a multiple Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and humanitarian, who has sold more than 65 million records globally and remains committed to humanitarian causes, especially through the Michael Bolton Charities. Celebrating 50 years of contributions to the entertainment industry, Bolton's most recent release A Symphony of Hits, a No. 1 album on the Billboard Classical Chart, is a collection of his favorite greatest hits newly arranged and recorded with a full symphony orchestra. As a songwriter, he has earned over 24 BMI & ASCAP Awards, including Songwriter of the Year, and his songs have been recorded by the likes of KISS, Kanye West, Jay Z, Barbra Streisand, Cher, Kenny Rogers and Marc Anthony. Bolton will take the bergenPAC Taub Stage to perform his most-loved classics with a selection of holiday favorites.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030