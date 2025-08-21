Tickets to DIRTY DANCING IN CONCERT at BergenPAC on Sale This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



bergenPAC will present Dirty Dancing in Concert on Wednesday, March 4, 2025 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale Friday, Aug. 22, 2025 at 10 a.m. Visit or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Relive the romance, the music, and the magic of Dirty Dancing in this unforgettable live-to-film concert experience.

Watch the digitally remastered movie with a live band performing every iconic song, from “Hungry Eyes” to “(I've Had) The Time of My Life.” Then, keep the celebration going with a post-film encore party.