Theater To Go Presents a Sing Along and Play Along Movie Musical Interactive Screening of ANNIE

Theater to Go at Kelsey Theatre invites audiences of all ages to this interactive Sing Along & Play Along movie experience of the classic 1982 star studded movie musical ANNIE. The Sing Along/Play Along opens on October 19 for two shows only.

This beloved movie musical was directed by one of the great film directors of all time, John Huston and stars Aileen Quinn as Annie, Albert Finney as Daddy Warbucks and Carol Burnett as Miss Hannigan, one of the great movie villainesses of all time. Bernadette Peters,Tim Curry, Ann Reinking and Geoffrey Holder round out this cast. Add to that an orphanage-full of cute little girls and an even cuter doggie and you have a guaranteed great night out for all the family.

But Theater to Go adds an additional cast member- YOU! Packed with audience participation activities and a "Depression Buster" goody bag of props to use throughout the movie, you will be guided by our hosts to Sing Along and Play Along with the movie. Belt out "It's a Hard Knock Life", "You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile" and of course "Tomorrow". And don't forget to come in costume for a chance to win a prize!

Presented by THEATER TO GO, which is renowned for audience participation events, the audience is invited to sing along during the movie with all lyrics on the screen! Audience participation activities include: COSTUME CONTEST,TRIVIA CONTEST, INTERACTIVE GAMES, GOODY BAG for everyone, with items to be used throughout the movie, such as bubbles, noisemakers, glow sticks etc, PRIZES

There aren't many places where folks can publicly sing along with a movie without annoying everyone in the theater. Here, it's all about joining in. The crowd participates as they wish, with some in full costume and others just along for the ride.

The event will be led by Elizabeth Rzasa as Annie, Tom Bessellieu as Daddy Warbucks and Ruth Markoe as Miss Hannigan all of whom will guide the activities, introduce the film and, of course, sing along with everyone.

Presented by THEATER TO GO, which is renowned for audience participation events, and has been offering interactive screenings at Kelsey Theater since 2013 with The Wizard of Oz Mary Poppins, Grease, Annie, Mamma Mia, most recently the ever popular FROZEN.

For a change of pace, come see T2G's production of CABARET in 2020 at Kelsey Theatre!





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You