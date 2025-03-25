The Vitamin String Quartet To Perform Reimagined Pop Hits In the Tri-State Area This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pop meets classical in these back-to-back concerts May 16-17 by the Vitamin String Quartet as part of the group's national tour. Long before Bridgerton broke the Netflix algorithm, Vitamin String Quartet (VSQ) had helped establish classical crossover as a genuine force in contemporary music.

Fresh off high-profile placements in Seasons 1 and 2 of the aforementioned streaming smash, VSQ has "reached a mainstream, global audience" (Variety) and "charmed the world with their classical covers" (Nylon). New York Observer wrote, “VSQ's atmospheric hits have made classical versions of pop music cool.”

On their latest tour, VSQ have created fresh arrangements of the cultural phenomenon that is Taylor Swift, performing spellbinding and innovative renditions of Swift's music, alongside familiar hits from Billie Eilish, BTS, Bridgerton, The Weeknd to DaftPunk. VSQ are one of the most popular string ensembles in the world with over 2 billion streams and seven albums charting on both Billboard Classical and Classical Crossover charts. VSQ's music has appeared in high-profile TV shows such as Netflix's Bridgerton, HBO's Westworld, Showtime's Shameless, and ABC's Modern Family

Friday, May 16th @ 8:00 p.m.: New York Society for Ethical Culture,

New York City, New York

Saturday, May 17th @ 8:00 p.m.: New Jersey Performing Arts Center,

Newark, New Jersey

Comments