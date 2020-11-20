The Spring Lake Community House and Theatre Presents SCROOGE

The Spring Lake Community House and Theatre has announced their 38th Annual Production of Scrooge 2020 Style~~Outdoors~~It will be shorter but as joyful as ever. The production will be a reduced version of the play that has become a beloved Christmas tradition for thousands of people every December.

In a year when their theatre has been dark since March 16th, original plans for their annual production of Scrooge, with its 100+ cast members and sold-out shows had logically been canceled given the COVID-19 risks and restrictions. Their many loyal patrons were heart-broken with this decision since Scrooge has been a big part of their annual holiday traditions for the last 38 years. BUT, through the power of hope, creativity, and ingenuity their brilliant team realized that a re-imagined version of Scrooge could be presented, safely, in what has become their unexpected outdoor, breathtaking theatre.

The Spring Lake Theatre Company will present all of your favorite songs in an abbreviated, one-hour production. The show is produced by Patricia Barry. Returning to direct is Reid Henderson, who has been directing the show for the past several years. Musical direction will once again be provided by Mark Megill, and Christine Baglivio will choreograph.

Many of your favorite actors from previous years are also returning to continue the cheer, including Derek Hulse as Scrooge, Doug Moore as Christmas Present, Steve Balgivio as Tom Jenkins. and Laurett Gannon as Mrs. Fezziwig.

Bundle up and join them for this incredibly special event. Seating is limited and will be assigned in order of purchase. For everyone's safety, all CDC protocols will be followed, social distancing guidelines will be observed, and seats will be spaced apart by groups. Seating requests are not possible. Face coverings will be required. Tickets are $35 each and include Cookies and Hot Chocolate. In case of bad weather, performances will be rescheduled.

Scrooge Performance Dates - All performances take place at 7:00 PM:

Friday, December 4th; Saturday, December 5th; Sunday, December 6th; Friday, December 11th; Saturday, December 12th; Sunday, December 13th; Friday, December 18th; Saturday, December 19th Sunday, December 20th, 2020.

As a part of the Community House and Theatre Recovery plan, they are hoping to rely on the friends they have made over the years to help them to continue to remain alive until they are able to reopen their Theatre safely. In addition to purchasing tickets for the show, they have a few creative ideas that might interest their faithful patrons.

