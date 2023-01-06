Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Sieminski Theater Presents THE GOD BOX, A DAUGHTER'S STORY

The performance is on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 3:30 PM.

Jan. 06, 2023  
The Sieminski Theater Presents THE GOD BOX, A DAUGHTER'S STORY

The Sieminski Theater presents The God Box, A Daughter's Story on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 3:30 PM hosted by Fellowship Foundation benefiting the Sieminski Theater Fund.

The show is co-written and performed by Mary Lou Quinlan, author of the book that inspired the play, New York Times bestseller The God Box. It is the story of her remarkable discovery of her mother's "God Boxes" filled with hundreds of private petitions on torn pages and Post-its written by the very hand that had slipped away.

The God Box, A Daughter's Story, co-written and directed by Martha Wollner of NYC's Labyrinth Theater Company, follows Quinlan on an emotional roller-coaster, as she struggles to come to terms with the death of her mother, ricocheting from grief to laughter to the greatest human challenge: learning to let go.

Quinlan, a charismatic storyteller, has performed the show in more than 100 venues around the US, including Off-Broadway, as well as the 2014 Edinburgh Festival Fringe where it earned five stars. Quinlan, a Philadelphia native, also took the show to three tours of Ireland and over eight years, The God Box Project has raised over $600,000 for hospice, cancer and educational charities.

Tickets are $40.00 for general admission which includes the 3:30 PM Performance and Book Signing Reception at 4:45 PM or $70.00 which includes a pre-show Tea Reception at 2:00 PM, the 3:30 PM performance and the Book Signing Reception at 4:45 PM. Books will be available for purchase at the event for cash or credit card. Tickets are available online at www.sieminskitheater.org or by phone at 908-580-3872 for this performance only. The Sieminski Theater is located at 8000 Fellowship Road, Basking Ridge, NJ.

To learn more about The God Box author Mary Lou Quinlan, please visit http://www.thegodboxproject.com.







