The Princeton Triangle Club to Premiere AISLE BE DAMNED at McCarter Theatre

The Princeton Triangle Club, continuing its tradition of presenting an original musical comedy, will premiere the newest Triangle Show at McCarter Theatre in Princeton, New Jersey this November. Created by Princeton University's most talented undergraduates, Aisle Be Damned! opens Friday, November 14, at 8 p.m., Saturday, November 15, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, November 16, at 2 p.m.

For 135 years, Princeton's Famous Triangle Show has entertained audiences as the nation's oldest touring collegiate musical comedy troupe. Based at McCarter Theatre, "the House that Triangle Built," in Princeton, NJ, Triangle creates an original mainstage musical every year written and conceived of and performed by students, directed and choreographed by professionals.

The Club boasts a rich history and long list of distinguished alumni including F. Scott Fitzgerald, class of 1917, Jimmy Stewart '32, Brooke Shields '87, Peter Mills '95. Ellie Kemper '02 and Catherine Cohen '13. This year's members include over 100 students - writers, composers, marketers, technicians and performers - who come from diverse backgrounds and academic interests but have a shared passion for original musical comedy. Triangle is also proud to have alumni working on its professional team, including music director Peter Mills '95. This year's show is directed by Sam Hay, a New York City-based director and choreographer whose recent credits include the The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre and Grandstreet Theatre. The show is choreographed by Taylor Gordon, an international dancer, creator, and educator whose credits include the Jazz Choreography Enterprises, Asian-American Film Awards, and the Queens Outdoor Dance Festival.

Back for its 135th year, the Princeton Triangle Show brings you Aisle Be Damned! Welcome to the wedding of the year! No expense will be spared when a wealthy prodigal daughter walks her nobody-fiancé down the aisle -- or will she? A-list guests, royal ex-boyfriends, and boy bands all have something to say about the match -- or mismatch? -- of the century.