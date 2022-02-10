The Princeton Festival's Virtual Piano Competition is Now Open to Pianists Worldwide

The Princeton Festival's virtual piano competition is now open to pianists ages 6 and up from anywhere in the world. Participants have the opportunity to shine in performance through an expanded repertory range with a variety of musical forms by diverse composers. The entry deadline is Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

To enter the competition, artists must submit a video of themselves performing a designated piece of music. Participants compete for cash prizes and certificates. Full details and rules for entry are available at princetonsymphony.org/festival.

The professionally adjudicated competition is organized into seven categories:

● Four age categories for solo performers from 6 to 18 years old

● Piano Four-Hands for all competitors up to 25 years old

● Emerging Open Class for performers up to 25 years old

● Experienced Open Class for solo professionals and lifelong amateurs age 26 or older

Last year's virtual competition drew 245 pianists from 25 states and 30 countries. Festival Director Gregory Geehern says, "The advantage of an online competition is that it removes major obstacles to participation sometimes present with a traditional, in-person format - travel time, plus transportation and possibly hotel costs. Our entry fee is nominal, and participants can submit performance videos on their own schedule in advance of the deadline."

Beyond works typically heard in competition, this season's repertoire includes music by composers such as Bartók, Ligeti, and Takemitsu; pieces written by Clara Schumann, Teresa Carreño, Amy Beach, and other women; and selections by Black composers such as Florence Price and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.

Mr. Geehern attributes the popularity of the Festival's competition at least partly to the diversity of the repertoire. "Artists of any age enjoy finding commonality with the music they perform. By including music by women and composers of color, we increase the possibility for a deeper connection with the music among a broader spectrum of participants."

Winners in all categories will be announced live after the Finalists' video, which will premiere at the 2022 Princeton Festival at Morven Museum & Garden's Stockton Education Center on Monday, June 20.

For information visit princetonsymphony.org/festival or call 609-497-0020.