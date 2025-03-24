The Next Generation Of Jazz Performs Free Concert at NJPAC

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center will celebrate International Jazz Day on Saturday, April 26, 2025, with a free musical celebration featuring 100+ young local musicians performing on the iconic NJPAC stage.

Co-produced by NJPAC's TD Jazz for Teens and JAZZ HOUSE KIDS, this one-night only concert unites some of the brightest youth ensembles of New Jersey and New York: NJPAC's TD Jazz for Teens' Moody Jazz Orchestra and The George Wein Scholars Ensemble, JAZZ HOUSE KiDS, Riverdale Country School (Bronx, NY), and Susan E. Wagner High School (Staten Island, NY). Hosted by WBGO Radio's Sheila Anderson aka "Queen of the Hang", International Jazz Day in Newark highlights the power of jazz as a force for freedom and creativity, promotes intercultural dialogue through respect and understanding, and unites people from all corners of the region.



NJPAC's Arts Education offerings reach more than 60,000 students and families through live performances, in-school residency programs and arts training classes. These programs bring the joy of dance, music, theater, and poetry directly to the classroom. Through our innovative residencies, Teaching Artists create stimulating performing arts experiences that engage students' imaginations and build self-confidence through positive self-expression. Our residencies help students learn to work together and develop their creative independence. In addition to NJPAC's innovative In-School Programs, the Arts Center's comprehensive Arts Education Department offers an Arts Training Program that helps students at every level learn their artistic and technical skills they need to study acting, dance, instrumental music, vocal music, and musical theater. NJPAC also presents a SchoolTime Performance Series, which introduces students and their families to a world of entertainment and culture. NJPAC's Arts Education programs feature professional artists from a wide variety of traditions and performances of music, dance, storytelling, puppetry, and more. NJPAC.org/education