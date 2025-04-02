The New Jersey Youth Chorus Will Perform LYYRA in Morristown

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New Jersey Youth Chorus (NJYC), a program of Wharton Arts, announced that it will present Lyyra in Concert: An Extraordinary Musical Collaboration on April 25 at 8:00 p.m. at The Presbyterian Church in Morristown located at 57 East Park Place.



NJYC's Coriste, directed by Trish Joyce, and Sola Voce, directed by Joanna Scarangello, will share the stage with the exceptional Lyyra—the only professional six-voice women's a cappella group in the United States! Created by The VOCES8 Foundation, Lyyra brings a breathtaking range and richness to their performances of classical, jazz, pop, and folk music from diverse traditions. With soaring vocals and exhilarating harmonies, this remarkable ensemble will captivate you as they collaborate with the youth chorus' acclaimed choristers. Lyyra will perform selections from the Middle Ages and Renaissance, including works by Hildegard von Bingen, Leonora d'Este, and William Byrd, to contemporary favorites including Warren and Gordon's At Last, Paul Simon's Bridge over Troubled Water, and Irving Berlin's Blue Skies.

Said NJYC Founder and Director Trish Joyce, "Last Spring, the New Jersey Youth Chorus' Coriste and Sola Voce ensembles had the incredible opportunity of having Lyyra join us for an educational workshop. Now, NJYC is absolutely thrilled to host Lyyra and share this extraordinary collaboration with our choristers and the broader community. Lyyra's artistry and musicianship exemplify the very best of women's choral singing, serving as both an inspiration and an aspiration for our young singers. This collaboration is not only a rare opportunity for our choristers to learn from and sing alongside such accomplished musicians, but it is also a gift to our community—a chance to experience the richness and power of high-caliber choral music firsthand. Music has the ability to connect, uplift, and inspire, and we are so excited to bring this meaningful experience to both our singers and our audience."

Lyyra is the new all-women vocal ensemble from The VOCES8 Foundation and is based in the USA. Lyyra records exclusively for Warner Classics. Creating world-class musical experiences to inspire audiences, Lyyra seeks to redefine the genre of upper voice music in the choral landscape, highlighting the astonishing capabilities within the full spectrum of women's singing. The sound of this bright, young group combines velvety richness alongside star-like brilliance. With a broad texture and exhilarating range of sound, the group's talented members specialize in classical, jazz, pop, and folk music from diverse traditions and backgrounds.

Lyyra tours both at home in the USA and internationally. The group gave its debut performances throughout the USA in 2024, including for the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA), and released its debut EP More Love on the VOCES8 Records label. Early 2025 saw the ensemble sign exclusively to Warner Classics and give its European tour debut with concerts and recording in the UK (Kings Place, London), France (La Folle Journée festival, Nantes), and a tour of German cities. Lyyra's first single for Warner Classics, "The Hymn of Acxiom," was released in March. In the summer of ‘25, Lyyra will give concerts in the UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the Netherlands, as well as continuing its US touring.

Lyyra is passionate about music education and is part of The VOCES8 Foundation's mission to actively promote "Music Education For All." Engaging in a broad range of work collaborating with schools, universities, and community organizations, The VOCES8 Foundation reaches up to 40,000 people each year.

Reflective of music, harmony and the night sky, Lyyra takes its name from the constellation that represents Orpheus' famed lyre. Lyyra is Anna Crumley, MaryRuth Miller, Elizabeth Tait, Aryssa Leigh Burrs, Ingrid Johnson, and Cecille Elliott. Lyyra's Creative Director is Erik Jacobson. Find out more at https://www.lyyramusic.com/

