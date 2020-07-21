The Montclair Orchestra Launches Online Music Series For Children

The Montclair Orchestra has announced the launch of their free early educational music series, Your-Rhythmics!, a three-part online program geared for children (ages 3-7) utilizing Dalcroze Eurhythmics, a playful and experiential form of music education. Classes will be 30 minutes, held via Zoom, on July 22, 29, and Aug. 5, 10-10:30am EST.

This innovative music education program will be taught by longtime Montclair resident, Dr. Thomas Parente, board member of The Montclair Orchestra, and well-known and respected pianist, composer, and Dalcroze clinician. "Dr. Tom" will focus on different musical themes each week with all classes emphasizing the development of children's coordination through listening, feeling, thinking and rhythmic movement. Children will be encouraged to move and respond freely to improvised piano music. Part of the fun will be listening to the music and musical cues and responding accordingly. The three-part series is free, with a suggested donation of $10 when you register online to help support similar programming by The Montclair Orchestra.

There are no materials needed for these classes - just bring your body! It is an introduction to the elements of music through kinetic movement and sound, taught in a group setting. Children develop sensitivity to musical moods and structure using creative imagination. Young children get to explore musical concepts such as meter, tempo, phrase, form and dynamics through games, creative movement, songs, stories, and improvisation. It is stepping stone to early instrument and music knowledge and appreciation. You can also read more about the Dalcroze method here and here.

Each class will focus on different musical themes:

July 22: "Pulse: The Heartbeat of Music"

July 29: "Rhythm and it's Symbols"

August 5: "Pitch: How it Rises and Falls"

Register at https://montclairorchestra.org/your-rhythmics.

If you have any questions, email youth@montclairorchestra.org.

