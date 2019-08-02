The Hypno Party Debuts At The Boardwalk Showroom In Atlantic City

The new magic and comedy hypnosis show, The Hypno Party with hypno-magician Jeffrey Powers, will debut in Atlantic City, New Jersey for two shows only, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 10 at the all new 114 Seat Dinner Theater, The Boardwalk Showroom, on the 6th floor of the Claridge Hotel by Radisson, at 123 S. Indiana Avenue.

The Boardwalk Showroom opened in June with a line up of acts from New York City, which was announced at that time. The Hypno Party is a late addition to their season.

The Hypno Party is a unique combination of magic, mentalism and genuine hypnosis, guaranteed to both baffle and entertain. Hypno-magician Jeffrey Powers uses stage magic and mentalism to demonstrate the power of the mind to his audience, before guiding selected audience members into hypnotic trance.

But the real "stars" of the Hypno Party will be the audience members who volunteer to be hypnotized. They will amaze themselves and amuse their friends, as they experience such hypnotic phenomena as forgetting their own names, thinking they have eleven fingers, and speaking only Martian.

Although hypnosis in the movies has long been presented as mysterious and scary, Mr. Powers points out that real hypnosis is a pleasant, normal state of deep relaxation and focused concentration, in which we become highly suggestible. Hypnosis is also like a waking dream, in which we can experience imaginary things as if they are real to us. Mr. Powers uses all these phenomena to help his audiences discover the magic of their own minds. Above all, he emphasizes, hypnosis is fun!

"Jeffrey Powers" is the hypnotic stage name of Jeffery Lyle Segal, a longtime theater and film professional originally from Chicago. He took up magic at age 10, and subsequently worked professionally as an actor, director, and casting director. He is also proud to have been the first Executive Director of Chicago's acclaimed Steppenwolf Theatre Company. His interest in the power of the mind led him to train as a certified hypnotist. Now he is bringing together all of his creative experience in this unique show.

The 4 p.m. show will consist entirely of material suitable for all ages. The 7 p.m. show is recommended for mature audiences eighteen and older. Individual tickets are $20 for Genera Seating and $30-35 for Premium Seating. Food and beverages are available as low as $7.00. Valet parking by the Claridge - a Radisson Hotel is available for $12 with show ticket purchased in advance.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite at www.Eventbrite.com. Additional tickets may be available at the door, but sell-outs often occur. Group discounts are available by e-mailing info@thehypnoparty.com. The Claridge Hotel, Boardwalk & Park Place, Atlantic City, NY 08401 is next to Bally's Casino.





