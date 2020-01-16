The Avenel Performing Arts Center Presents Broadway And Television Star Erich Bergen Live In Concert

The Avenel Performing Arts Center (APAC), presents Erich Bergen, star of CBS television drama Madam Secretary, for two performances Saturday, February 15 at 8PM and Sunday, February 16 at 3PM.

Erich Bergen Live in Concert will feature a mix of songs from Erich's career on stage and film, including music from Jersey Boys and Waitress. The show is also filled with known music by Frank Sinatra, Billy Joel, Michael Jackson, Barry Manilow, George Michael and many more.



The Avenel Performing Art Center is located at 150 Avenel Street in Avenel, New Jersey (located within Woodbridge Township). To purchase tickets, visit www.avenelarts.com or contact the Box Office Tuesday-Sunday from 12pm-5pm at (732)314-0500.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You