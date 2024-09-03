TINA-THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



State Theatre New Jersey kicks off it’s 2024-25 Broadway series with four performances of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical on Thursday, October 3 at 7:30pm; Friday, October 4 at 8pm; and Saturday, October 5 at 2pm and 8pm. Show tickets range from $40-$105.

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical reveals an uplifting comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n’ Roll. TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy® Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. Tina Turner’s contribution as an iconic music artist and performer, her influence on fellow artists and her inspiration to generations who followed, is legendary. Through her life story and her music, Tina Turner inspired and taught so many people around the world to find strength from within.

The cast is led by singer-songwriter Jayna Elise as Tina Turner. Formerly known as Jayna Brown, Elise has appeared on stages with the likes of Tyler Perry, Queen Latifah, and more with her biggest appearances being on the hit TV shows, America’s Got Talent and American Idol; both for which she was a finalist.

Jayna Elise is joined on tour by Sterling Baker-McClary (Ike Turner/Ronnie Turner), Elaina Walton (Zelma Bullock), Mona Swain (Tina Turner at certain performances), Deidre Lang (Gran Georgeanna) and Kristen Daniels (Rhonda Graam/Toni Basil).

The ensemble includes Maurice Alpharicio, Catrina Brenae, Taylor Brice, Mya Bryant, Audrey Taylor Floyd, Chelsea Nicole Green, Charis Michelle Gullage, Callie Holley, Joe Hornberger, Jeffrey May Hyche, Daniyah Jezel, Aveighyah "Veigh" Lee, Morgan Lewis, Ashley D. Lyles, Bear Manescalchi, Darius J. Manuel, Pharaoh Mouton, Steven Sawan, Albert Sterner, Ephraim Takyi, Hunter Torr, and Paul Watt Morse.

TINA -The Tina Turner Musical is directed by Tony® Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd and Associate Director Sharika Niles with choreography by Tony® Award nominee Anthony Van Laast and Associate Choreographer Janet Rothermel, set and costume designs by Tony® Award nominee Mark Thompson with Associate Scenic Designer Brian Webb and Costume Coordinator Kaitlyn Barrett, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck with music supervision by Alvin Hough Jr., lighting by Tony® Award nominee Bruno Poet with Associate Lighting Designer John Viesta and Assistant Lighting Designer Ken Wills, sound by Tony® Award nominee Nevin Steinberg and Associate Sound Designer Jaechelle Johnson, projection design by Tony® Award nominee Jeff Sugg with Associate Projection Designer Simon Harding and Animator Brittany Bland, orchestrations by Tony® Award nominee Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk Award-winner Campbell Young Associates with Hair & Wig Coordinator Liz Printz and casting by Murnane Casting.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

