THOU SHALL NOT, A Site-Specific Stage Play Based On The Hall-Mills Murders Of 1922

In 1922, near the banks of the Raritan River, a small city priest and a choir singer were slaughtered in the most infamous unsolved double homicide of the 20th century. Incompetent cops, political operatives, and the poorest and most powerful families in New Jersey were all swallowed in the circus that followed. Thinkery & Verse, working with the Church of Saint John the Evangelist, now presents THOU SHALT NOT, a nightmare narrative seen through the perspective Charlotte Mills, a young woman desperate to find her mother's murderer.

THOU SHALT NOT is a theatrical exploration of real events. As a guest of the Church of Saint John the Evangelist, the audience will meet Reverend Edward Hall, Mrs. Frances Hall, Eleanor Mills and all the main players of New Brunswick in 1922. The audience will be guided through a dark and surreal journey of the events leading to and following the viscous murders of "the minister and the choir singer," and the "circus" that surrounded it. THOU SHALT NOT is a re-assessment of history, the complicity of a community, and the sharp exploration of the female voices long since hushed. The staging of this play will be site-specific, peripatetic and immersive.

Joined by a volunteer group of Choir Members from the Congregation of St. John the Evangelist!

Learn about the company and get more show information by calling Karen Alvarado at 732-520-8253, emailing at thinkery.and.verse@gmail.com or visiting https://thinkery-and-verse.weebly.com/





