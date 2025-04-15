THE THORN Comes to NJPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“The Thorn,” a powerful and popular live theatrical event, seen live by over one million people, will bring the passion of Jesus to life this Fall with over 30 performances spanning the country from New York to Alabama, including New Jersey Performing Arts Center for two performances, Wednesday, October 29th and Thursday, October 30th at 8:00 p.m. Following a highly successful Spring 2025 tour with 20 sold-out shows and 100,000 attendees. Over the past 12 months, The Thorn has completed 30 sold-out shows captivating over 160,000 fans.

The Thorn offers audiences a unique theatrical experience in a show that has been hailed as “Cirque meets ‘The Passion’” thanks to its compelling mix of drama, music, dance, martial arts, aerial acrobatics, emotionally evocative performances, and timeless spiritual perspectives. The story spans from creation to the formation of the early church. Watch the trailer here. For more information, please visit http://TheThorn.com.

Author John Bolin created the show over 25 years ago to convey the meaning of Christ’s sacrificial death to a group of young people who knew little about the story of Jesus’ suffering but were familiar with pain through their own practice of cutting and self-harm.

The show has evolved ever since, with the current live version returning to the original format featuring St. John, “the beloved disciple,” recalling his many amazing encounters with Jesus.

“It’s a story full of love, sacrifice, spiritual warfare, and redemption,” said Bolin.



“The Thorn” creator John Bolin, says God called him: “to tell stories on the page, stage, and screen,” an assignment he has now completed with the film version of “The Thorn.” His books include novels (The Eden Project) and Christian growth guides (So Loved, The Two Doors of Heaven, and Life Unlimited).



John’s wife, Sarah Bolin helped create the show and is the Executive Producer, managing the show’s national touring troupes. When asked about why she tours and has participated in “The Thorn” for so long, Sarah said, “God asked us to trust him and open our hands, and he promised to make something beautiful happen.” Over the years, Sarah has been witness to seeing God move in tangible ways across audience and cast members alike.



