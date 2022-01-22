THE PROMOTION at NJ Rep in Long Branch has Performances from 1/27 to 2/20

Editor's Note: "The Promotion" returns to New Jersey Repertory Company from January 27 to February 20. The play was first seen on the Long Branch Stage in March of 2020. There are some changes to the show. The current production has been reimagined and will run 90 minutes with no intermission. Ania Lee who hails from Atlanta, Ga. will be playing the role of Lois, while the rest of the talented cast is the same as the 2020 show. Whether you are coming to NJ Rep see "The Promotion" for the first time, or seeing it once again, we know you will enjoy it. Read excerpts from our review that was written on March 12, 2020.

BWW Review: THE PROMOTION at NJ Rep

There's a lot of office politics and shenanigans happening in Joe Giovanietti's world premiere play, The Promotion being performed at New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep). With the creative direction of the Company's Associate Artistic Director, Evan Bergman and a top-notch cast of four actors, this is a contemporary play that metro area audiences will surely enjoy.

Set in the office of the "Life One" insurance company, Josh and Trish are a sales team and seemingly good friends, but they have very different lifestyles. Josh aggressively works at boosting his earnings to provide for his family. Trish is a young African-American woman and an energetic go-getter who needs her salary to help care for her aging mother. When they learn that they are competing for the same promotion, their relationship becomes difficult and at times, awkward. And not only are they vying for the same position, but both of them attempt to land a big account with the firm's wealthy client, Hank. The temporary head of the firm's Human Resources Department, Lois is exasperated as she attempts to deal with Josh and Trish's mounting issues. You'll wonder just who will come out ahead as the office saga unfolds. The fast-moving, realistic story is often humorous but it also aptly addresses timely workplace issues that include race and gender bias.

NJ Rep has assembled the ideal cast for The Promotion. They include John Caliendo as Josh; Sophia Parola as Sophia; Chantal Jean Pierre as Lois; and Phillip Clark as Hank. The troupe is great at delivering Giovanetti's clever, quippy dialogue and brings the spirited story of office maneuvering to life. Memorable moments include Lois announcing the prospect of a promotion to Trish and Josh; Josh communicating by phone with his young son; Trish trying to find a caregiver in the evening for her mom; Trish and Josh returning late to the office after attending a charity event where they drank too much; Trish pitching insurance ideas to Hank for his business; and Lois attempting to mediate the conflict between Trish and Josh. Audiences will also like the surprising "Fun Facts" about the insurance industry that are projected on during scene changes.

The Creative Team has done a super job of bringing Life One's office setting to the Long Branch stage. They include scenic design by Jessica Parks; lighting design by Jill Nagle; costume design by Patricia E. Doherty; sound design and webmaster, Merek Royce Press. The Technical Director is Brian P. Snyder; Production Stage Manager is Kristin Pfeifer; Stage Manager/Company Manager is Adam VonPier; Assistant Director/Assistant Lighting Design, Janey Huber; and Fight Director, Brad Lemons.

This well-crafted, finely presented play is one that will provoke interesting discussions and be long remembered after the curtain call. We applaud Artistic Director, SuzAnne Barabas and Executive Producer, Gabor Barabas for continuing to bring new plays to the stage that go on to be performed worldwide.

New Jersey Repertory Company is located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740. For tickets and more information, please visit http://www.njrep.org/ or call 732.229.3166.

Note to attendees: COVID protocols are in place at NJ Rep. Fully vaccinated means including the booster, and face masks are required. The main stage has been configured to allow for more distancing.

Photo Credit: Andrea Phox Photography