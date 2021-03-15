Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE PILLOWMAN Continues At Black Box PAC

Performances continue after a successful opening weekend!

Mar. 15, 2021  

THE PILLOWMAN Continues At Black Box PAC

The Black Box Performing Arts Center, Inc., presents Martin McDonagh's The Pillowman, presented in special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.

One of the Tri-State area's only open theaters, The Black Box PAC is located in Englewood, NJ - right over the George Washington Bridge. Performances continue after a successful opening weekend! The Pillowman was chosen for a group of close-knit actors.

The intimate show is perfect for BBPAC's professional Repertory Company, as the small set allows the actors to be distanced from the audience. The theater's set up also allows for safety, as the front and back doors will be open during performances to allow for airflow, and the flexible seating allows for spacing between the audience and the actors. Masks are required by all audience members. Attendees will also be asked to fill out a COVID screening form for contact tracing purposes.

Operating at limited capacity with only a select number of seats available, patrons are strongly encouraged to order tickets ahead of time to guarantee admission.

With echoes of Stoppard, Kafka, and The Brothers Grimm, THE PILLOWMAN centers on a writer in an unnamed totalitarian state who is being interrogated about the gruesome content of his short stories and their similarities to a series of child murders. The result is an urgent work of theatrical bravura and an unflinching examination of the very nature and purpose of art. (Courtesy of Dramatists Play Service, Inc.)

"McDonagh's least forgiving, bravest play." -Variety "A complex tale about life and art, about fact and illusion, about politics, society, cruelty and creativity." -Financial Times

The Pillowman runs through April 3, Thursday through Sunday at 8pm (with select holiday blackout dates). Tickets can be purchased at www.BlackBoxPAC.com at $40 for adults and $35 for students/seniors.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Jazz Hands Mug
Dancer T-Shirt
Always Off Book Unisex T-Shirt

Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories
Morpheus Productions Company LLC Presents FRINGE: A MUSICAL REVUE Photo

Morpheus Productions Company LLC Presents FRINGE: A MUSICAL REVUE

The Dryden Ensemble Celebrates Bachs Birthday With a Virtual Presentation of ST. JOHNS PAS Photo

The Dryden Ensemble Celebrates Bach's Birthday With a Virtual Presentation of ST. JOHN'S PASSION

Listen: Jamie Ballard, James Howard & Thomas Aldridge Discuss Their Experiences with Photo

Listen: Jamie Ballard, James Howard & Thomas Aldridge Discuss Their Experiences with Shakespeare@ Home's JULIUS CAESAR

Skyline Theatre Company Presents World Premiere Reading Of SAVING SPENCER Photo

Skyline Theatre Company Presents World Premiere Reading Of SAVING SPENCER


More Hot Stories For You

  • 24-hour Live Broadcast Will Raise Funds For Spring Theatre
  • Real Life Refugee Joins Cast Of Virtual Benefit Reading 'In Her Words: Refugee Women's Stories on Stage'
  • Bid on the Chance to Win a Vacation on The Broadway Cruise, Featuring Alan Cumming, Laura Benanti, Sierra Boggess & More!
  • Celia Keenan-Bolger, Lauren Molina, Mary Testa, and Andrew Barth Feldman Set For The Reading Series' RABBIT HOLE