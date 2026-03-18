Applications Available For Masterwork's 2026-2027 Community Arts Grants

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The Masterwork Music and Arts Foundation is offering a number of community grants to organizations or individuals striving for excellence in the arts.

For the 2026-2027 community grant season, we'll be giving out four grants. One grant will be given at the $1,000 level. Three additional grants will be issued at the $500 level. The Masterwork Board encourages individual aspiring artists and arts organizations located in the tri-state area of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut to apply. Applicants must submit their entries to masterworkarts@gmail.com by midnight Friday, May 1 to be considered for the 2026-2027 grant season.

Here are more specifics on our grant criteria:

We're looking for the best proposals for arts projects that encompasses fine and performing arts - including music, dance, the visual arts, and nonprofit theatrical productions that engage the community.

Volunteer involvement is an important factor. Please explain how volunteers will be engaged for your submission.

Individual aspiring artists and arts organizations in New Jersey and New York are encouraged to apply.

Works that illustrate a commitment to excellence in the arts -- either through theme or by design will receive greater consideration.

Note that this award is not intended to cover operating expenses or support for a fundraising initiative.

2025-2026 Community Grant Awardees should not apply.

Applicants will need to email masterworkarts@gmail.com for an official form and then submit the completed form to masterworkarts@gmail.com by midnight Friday, May 1, 2026.

Applicants should identify how The Masterwork Music and Art Foundation will be recognized in relation to the work.

How to Apply:

Email masterworkarts@gmail.com for your application. Fill it out and email it back to masterworkarts@gmail.com before midnight Friday, May 1, 2026.

Awardees agree to be featured in Masterwork Arts promotional materials and promote Masterwork Arts offerings. Awardees will be notified the week of May 11 with the formal announcement held at the Masterwork Gala on May 17, 2026 at the Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. The Gala will run from 3:00 - 6:00. Awardees will be notified in advance and encouraged to attend.