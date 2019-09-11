THE OFFICE: A MUSICAL PARODY Comes To MPAC

Dunder Mifflin is opening an office near you! The unauthorized Off-Broadway sensation The Office! A Musical Parody comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, October 16 at 8 pm. Tickets are $29-$59.



It's a typical morning at Scranton's third largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin. Mashable calls the show "the world's most elaborate inside joke, created with a whole lot of love, just for fans." Original Off Broadway cast member, Madeline Glenn Thomas, will also join the tour cast as everyone's favorite receptionist, Pam.



Writers Bob and Tobly McSmith are ecstatic about their third national tour (FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is currently touring North America). "The Office! A Musical Parody is on track to be our most successful New York production in 10 years," says Tobly McSmith. "The Office! A Musical Parody is now one of the most successful off-Broadway shows in history. As Michael might say, 'It's been a dream come thru.'"



The Office! A Musical Parody is produced by Right Angle Entertainment, written by Bob and Tobly McSmith and composed by Assaf Gleizner.



Bob and Tobly McSmith (Writers) are distinguished gentlemen who met while applying for jobs at the Dippin' Dots in the mall. They did not get the job but went on to create the following masterpieces: FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical, Full! House! The Musical (Starring Perez Hilton), Katdashians! The Musical, Showgirls! The Musical and JonBenet! Murder Mystery Theater. They are hard at work on their next musical: The Passion of the Teletubbies.





