THE BLUES IS ALRIGHT Tour Comes to NJPAC

Get ready, New Jersey! The Blues is Alright Tour is bringing its Fall 2025 lineup to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) for one unforgettable night of Southern Soul and Blues on Saturday, November 11th at 7:00 p.m.

This all-star event features chart-topping headliners: King George, Tucka, Pokey Bear, West Love, Lenny Williams, and Theodis Ealey — all on one stage! From smooth vocals to gritty guitar riffs, this tour delivers everything fans love about the blues, with a modern Southern soul twist.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the electrifying sounds, heartfelt lyrics, and unstoppable energy that have made these artists legends in their own right.

The Blues is Alright – and it’s coming to NJPAC!

Tickets to see The Blues is Alright go on sale Friday, June 6 at 10:00 a.m.

